Emerging Stocks Head to Highest Since 2022 Before CPI Data

Risk appetite in emerging markets was helped by the recent US economic data that signaled receding recession risks, as well as the lack of “new flare ups” in the Middle East, according to Greg Lesko, a portfolio manager at Deltec Asset Management in New York. Comments from former Fed official James Bullard that he expects three interest-rate cuts this year also lifted sentiment, Lesko added.

The optimism with risk assets Tuesday contrasted with a drop in US equities, which were dragged by Nvidia Corp. losses.

EM stocks have been supported by a low volatility environment which ramped up investors’ appetite, according to Marija Veitmane, head of equity markets research at State Street Global. But a surprise with US inflation Wednesday “could produce a spike in volatility and disrupt the strong equity rally, particularly in the countries with weaker economic and earnings fundamentals, like many emerging markets,” she added.

The Thai baht strengthened ahead of an interest-rate decision, where a majority of economists expect a hold. Brazil’s real extended gains and is getting closer to testing the recently breached 5.00 per dollar level, aided by higher commodity prices and lower US yields.

The Turkish lira, meanwhile, lagged peers, falling about 0.8% versus the dollar. The government announced restrictions on exports to Israel after it opposed planned Turkish aid drops over the Gaza Strip and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faced criticism for not stopping trade with the country.

In credit markets, El Salvador is pitching investors on its first global bond sale since 2020 after offering to buy back notes due in 2025, 2027 and 2029. Ukraine’s state-run energy company Naftogaz plans to repay its debt to bondholders even as the government is set to enter talks on restructuring its own securities.