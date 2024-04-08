DM168

PHANTOM SHARES

The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on grocery groups, Invicta and Spear

The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on grocery groups, Invicta and Spear
(Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
By The Finance Ghost
08 Apr 2024
0

A group either needs to make acquisitions in a familiar market, but in new industry verticals (so as to appease regulators), or acquisition targets must be found in familiar industry verticals in new markets.

If you’ve been paying attention to Shoprite’s strategy in recent years, you would have noticed the group experimenting with new retail formats. 

Some have drawn a fair share of attention, like clothing chain Uniq, and others have been operating under the radar, like Checkers Outdoor.

At battered and bruised Pick n Pay, we find that Pick n Pay Clothing has been the silver lining among the dark clouds. 

Clearly, there’s merit in grocery groups looking at specialist store formats and winning market share from other retail groups that wouldn’t normally be competitors.

Woolworths has largely stayed out of this fight. There hasn’t really been a need to add on a specialist chain, but this has changed with the acquisition of Absolute Pets.

People spend a fortune on their pets and there’s a gap between the supermarket aisle range and the specialist stuff found at your vet. 

It is an opportunity that Woolworths has grabbed with both paws through a deal to acquire 93.45% of Absolute Pets. The latest update is that the deal has closed after meeting all suspensive conditions.

Of course, the difference here is that Shoprite has been starting new formats from scratch, whereas Woolworths has acquired an existing business. Although the latter approach is a lot faster, I wouldn’t write off the possibility of Checkers Pets (or similar) coming to a mall near you.

Invicta looks to the UK for growth

Invicta is so big in the South African market that acquisitive growth becomes difficult because competition regulators won’t approve deals that create a market that is too concentrated. 

This forces the group to rely on broader economic growth as a source of further increases in earnings. Sadly, SA is a bit light on that at the moment.

This is where major strategic decisions have to be made. 

A group either needs to make acquisitions in a familiar market, but in new industry verticals (so as to appease regulators), or acquisition targets must be found in familiar industry verticals in new markets. With its latest deal, Invicta has taken the latter approach.

With the acquisition of 100% of Nationwide Bearing Company in the UK, Invicta is acquiring a business that has a track record of 32 years and a network of outsourced manufacturing partners in multiple jurisdictions. 

Perhaps best of all, the company earns profits in British pounds.

Invicta is paying up for this deal – the purchase price is £12.4-million (R292.3-million). 

The disclosure in the announcement isn’t great, to be honest. It sounds like the net asset value (NAV) at the time of completion is expected to be £10.2-million, so this is a significant premium to the NAV. 

Profit for the year ended March 2023 was nearly £1.4-million, but that number is obviously a year out of date.

If nothing else, the deal signals Invicta’s strategic intent and willingness to pay relatively higher prices for quality global assets.

Spear gets sharper

Spear REIT is an excellent example of a strongly focused strategy. The property fund is only interested in the Western Cape, which is the best growth area in SA now.

Even then, it’s still not easy out there, as group metrics like office vacancies can confirm. 

In an operational update, Spear has noted that distributable income per share increased by between 0.75% and 1.5% for the year ended February 2024 versus the comparable year. 

That’s certainly not going to light anyone’s pants on fire, but it’s also a lot better than many other South African portfolios have done over the same period.

When it comes to acquisitions, buying properties for the sake of growth is not a good idea. 

Hyprop is a case in point right now, as I think it overpaid for Table Bay Mall based on the expected growth in that area in years to come. 

I appreciate a strategic acquisition and how patience is required, but it’s still annoying when the dividend disappears and it gives a weak excuse about being worried about Pick n Pay.

Spear has managed to negotiate a deal for a substantial portfolio of Western Cape properties at a price that looks reasonable – a net operating income yield of 9.46% excluding a one-off income amount that Spear receives as a deal sweetener. The seller is listed peer Emira, which needs to recycle capital and bring debt down.

Spear’s balance sheet is in a different position, hence the deal to acquire an impressive 13 Western Cape properties for R1.15-billion. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Glomix ban — Treasury blacklists 28s gang case accused Nicole Johnson’s company for 10 years
Maverick News

Glomix ban — Treasury blacklists 28s gang case accused Nicole Johnson’s company for 10 years
Fort Hare VC says alleged criminal syndicate masterminds were connected before arriving at university
Maverick Citizen

Fort Hare VC says alleged criminal syndicate masterminds were connected before arriving at university
The search for South Africa’s lost electric car
South Africa

The search for South Africa’s lost electric car
Billions down the SA big-city revenue drain as 40% of purified water is lost to pipe leaks
Maverick News

Billions down the SA big-city revenue drain as 40% of purified water is lost to pipe leaks

TOP READS IN SECTION

Billions down the SA big-city revenue drain as 40% of purified water is lost to pipe leaks
Maverick News

Billions down the SA big-city revenue drain as 40% of purified water is lost to pipe leaks
Criminal enterprise at Fort Hare created an atmosphere of terror for kick-backs
Maverick News

Criminal enterprise at Fort Hare created an atmosphere of terror for kick-backs
‘Shirley’ ticks every box, but Regina King’s performance is simply stupendous
DM168

‘Shirley’ ticks every box, but Regina King’s performance is simply stupendous
Are these MPs way past their sell-by dates or does their experience count?
DM168

Are these MPs way past their sell-by dates or does their experience count?
Rugby unions unhappy about the Bok Test fee, but miss the point that it’s for the benefit of all
DM168

Rugby unions unhappy about the Bok Test fee, but miss the point that it’s for the benefit of all

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

home delivery

Say hello to DM168 home delivery

Get your favourite newspaper delivered to your doorstep every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Get DM168 delivered to your door

Subscribe to DM168 home delivery and get your favourite newspaper delivered every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Subscribe Now→

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Elections24 Newsletter Banner

On May 29 2024, South Africans will make their mark in another way.

Get your exclusive, in-depth Election 2024 newsletter curated by Ferial Haffajee delivered straight to your inbox.