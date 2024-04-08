The board of MultiChoice and shareholders appear to be warming up to the improved offer from French broadcasting giant Canal+ to buy Africa’s largest pay-TV operator.

The MultiChoice board told investors on Monday that it had entered into a cooperation agreement with Canal+ regarding its offer to buy the South African broadcaster — with both companies racing against time to conclude the multibillion-rand deal. This is arguably a clear indication that the MultiChoice board is now open to a takeover deal after initially rejecting Canal+’s offer, saying it was too low and undervalued MultiChoice.

Canal+ returned to the board with a higher buyout offer, offering to shell out R35-billion to buy the shares in MultiChoice it doesn’t already own. Canal+, which has increased its shareholding in MultiChoice to 36.6%, is prepared to buy each MultiChoice share for R125 in cash, which was raised from its initial offer of R105.

MultiChoice investors on the JSE seem to have welcomed the board’s intention to cooperate with Canal+ and the latter’s raised offer. Underscoring this is that MultiChoice’s shares finished 5.1% higher on Monday, adding R2.4-billion to its market value on the JSE during the day.

Conditions to the deal

MultiChoice and Canal+ have exactly one year (until 8 April 2025) to conclude the deal, failing which it might be terminated. However, the 8 April 2025 deadline can be extended, with the support of South Africa’s Takeover Regulation Panel, which is a regulator that has the mandate of assessing merger/takeover deals in the country.

The deal requires regulatory approval, which could prove to be the biggest stumbling block as South African broadcasting rules are open to a foreign entity (like Canal+) investing in a local broadcasting company but put a cap on ownership. Foreign ownership of broadcasters is restricted to 20% of voting rights in a company, although its economic interest can be higher. Canal+ might find itself on the wrong side of the broadcasting rules as, in recent weeks, it has continued to buy MultiChoice shares in the open market, raising its stake from 31.67% to 36.6%.

To get around this regulatory problem and others, MultiChoice has constituted an independent board to express a view on the fairness and reasonableness of the Canal+ offer. Canal+ might find its way around the broadcasting rule as the ownership restriction applies more to MultiChoice’s South African operations while foreign shareholders are invested at a group level, which includes the company’s operations in the rest of Africa.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Possible next steps for Canal+ after MultiChoice rejects R30bn buyout offer

The reality for MultiChoice is that it needs growth and partnership with a larger conglomerate to survive in a highly competitive environment. With a customer base of 22 million, MultiChoice’s growth strategy involves investing a lot of money in local and international content on its streaming service, Showmax. Canal+ might be MultiChoice’s white knight.

Another hurdle to get the deal over the line is for it to be approved by shareholders with at least 90% of eligible MultiChoice shares.

Once Canal+ has met the conditions and requirements tied to the buyout of MultiChoice, it has big plans for the company that will reverberate across South Africa’s stock exchange.

Read more in Daily Maverick: After the Bell: Can MultiChoice add to Canal+?

By completely buying out MultiChoice, Canal+ will secure the right to delist MultiChoice from the JSE, ending its six-year-long reign of being a publicly owned company. This will add to the headache of delistings that the JSE is facing as more companies weigh up the merits of being publicly owned and traded.

At the same time as considering a potential delisting of MultiChoice, Canal+ wants to offer investors in South Africa an opportunity to invest in Europe, where the company is considering listing.

“Canal+ intends that, should its planned European listing proceed, there will be an opportunity for South African investors to become shareholders of the combined entity as part of a secondary inward listing on the JSE.

“In particular, if Canal+’s listing occurs prior to the offer closing, Canal+ will consider revising the terms of the offer and extending to MultiChoice shareholders an opportunity to have exposure to the combined group through this listing,” Canal+ said.

MultiChoice and Canal+ expect to update investors about the ongoing buyout talks on 7 May. DM