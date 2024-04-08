Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Dean Burmester defeats Sergio Garcia in LIV Golf Miami playoff

Dean Burmester defeats Sergio Garcia in LIV Golf Miami playoff
epa11264850 Dean Burmester from Stinger GC holds the trophy for the first place Indivicual Winner of the LIV Golf Team Championship celebrated at the Trump National Doral in Doral, Florida, USA, 07 April 2024. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
By Reuters
08 Apr 2024
0

Dean Burmester of South Africa saved par at the second playoff hole to defeat Sergio Garcia of Spain and win LIV Golf Miami for his first LIV victory on Sunday at Trump National Doral.

After both players made par the first time through, they returned to the tee at the par-4 18th, and Garcia’s second shot found the water hazard. Burmester got on in two shots, and Garcia holed a bogey putt to put the pressure on Burmester to save par.

But there was little to sweat, as Burmester’s 3-footer for par was in all the way, giving the 34-year-old his first LIV title after four career wins on the DP World Tour.

Garcia, who held a share of the lead after the first round and a two-stroke advantage after the second, once again came up short in a playoff. The 2017 Masters champion lost a playoff at LIV Golf Singapore last year to Talor Gooch and fell to Chile’s Joaquin Niemann at the 2024 season opener at Mayakoba.

Garcia made a dramatic 40-foot birdie putt across the 17th green to get to 12 under, and up ahead, Burmester carded his only bogey of the day at the 18th to finish at 4-under 68 for the day and 11-under 205 for the week.

But when Garcia reached the green in two, he simply had to make two putts to polish off the win in regulation. His first came up well short, and his par attempt slid past the cup, as he settled for a final-round 70 and the playoff.

Matthew Wolff (69 Sunday) finished in third two shots behind at 10 under. Marc Leishman (69) of Australia, Jon Rahm (69) of Spain and Tyrrell Hatton (71) of England tied for fourth at 8 under.

–Field Level Media

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Billions down the SA big-city revenue drain as 40% of purified water is lost to pipe leaks
Maverick News

Billions down the SA big-city revenue drain as 40% of purified water is lost to pipe leaks
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Criminal enterprise at Fort Hare created an atmosphere of terror for kick-backs
Maverick News

Criminal enterprise at Fort Hare created an atmosphere of terror for kick-backs
Fort Hare VC says alleged criminal syndicate masterminds were connected before arriving at university
South Africa

Fort Hare VC says alleged criminal syndicate masterminds were connected before arriving at university
Naledi Pandor is treading the Pik Botha path to SA’s diplomatic oblivion
Maverick News

Naledi Pandor is treading the Pik Botha path to SA’s diplomatic oblivion

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 30 March- 05 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 30 March- 05 April 2024
New Zealand tightens visa rules following near-record migration
Maverick News

New Zealand tightens visa rules following near-record migration
Zimbabwe’s banking services disrupted on eve of brand new currency launch
Africa

Zimbabwe’s banking services disrupted on eve of brand new currency launch
Zimbabwe Announces New Currency Called the ZiG, Backed by Gold
Newsdeck

Zimbabwe Announces New Currency Called the ZiG, Backed by Gold
Briton becomes first person to run length of Africa
Newsdeck

Briton becomes first person to run length of Africa

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.