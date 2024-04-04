DM168

THE FINANCIAL WELLNESS COACH

Diversifying and investing offshore can help protect investments

Diversifying and investing offshore can help protect investments
(Photo: iStock)
By Kenny Meiring
04 Apr 2024
0

There will be times when the local market will do better than the US and times when the rand will strengthen against the dollar, so do not just chase last year’s winner.

Question: I am concerned about the safety and security of our investments in South Africa. We do not intend to emigrate but would like to ensure that we protect our assets. What advice do you have?

Answer: South Africa is a developing country and faces many of the challenges that developing countries face. We are also in an election year, so all the country’s problems will be highlighted. This can be quite scary.

There are a few things you can do to protect your investments:

Diversify

I like to reduce overall investment risk by structuring investments correctly. If one asset class is underperforming, chances are another asset class is performing very well. This can protect your investments in volatile times.

Invest offshore

In terms of its size in the world, we account for less than 1% of global GDP. This does present a concentration risk. If you were living abroad, would you invest all your assets in South Africa?

One of the tools we have when it comes to structuring investments is to have some of our assets physically located offshore. There are a number of benefits to this:

  • You have access to a much broader pool of companies to invest in.
  • You reduce the risk of having all your assets in one country.
  • You do not pay any capital gains tax on currency depreciation, which can be quite a saving, since over the past three years the rand has depreciated by 28% against the dollar.
  • If you visit friends and family living overseas, you can access these offshore investments while you are there and not have to worry about the state of the rand.

I have seen several studies which indicated that when it comes to reducing risk and maximising returns, you should have between 25% and 40% of your assets physically located offshore.

If we look at how the local market has performed, we have the following:

Now, when we compare it with how the US market has done, we see that your investments would have benefited from being exposed to the US market.

This is not the full story, though. You will also benefit from the rand depreciating against the dollar.

There will be times when the local market will do better than the US and times when the rand will strengthen against the dollar, so do not just chase last year’s winner.

It is simple for you to convert R1-million into dollars each year. This makes it easy to start building up an offshore nest egg. There are also lots of really good investments that you can access with this money.

Health warning

Offshore investments do come with their problems, and if your investment is incorrectly structured, you could find yourself encountering massive delays in sorting out the estate if the investment owner dies.

There could also be nasty surprises on the income tax front where you may have to pay large inheritance taxes.

I would therefore recommend that you speak to a knowledgeable financial planner who can help you set up the correct structure and avoid these potential problems. DM

Kenny Meiring is an independent financial adviser. Contact him on 082 856 0348 or at financialwellnesscoach.co.za. Send your questions to [email protected].

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Throwback Thursday: Seafood cataplana — made in a cataplana
TGIFood

Throwback Thursday: Seafood cataplana — made in a cataplana
Abandon ship — growing use of uncrewed vessels threatens Africa maritime security
Op-eds

Abandon ship — growing use of uncrewed vessels threatens Africa maritime security
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs murdered during a hijacking incident
Maverick News

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs murdered during a hijacking incident
‘I don’t pose a risk’, Mapisa-Nqakula insists on R50K bail in first court appearance
Maverick News

‘I don’t pose a risk’, Mapisa-Nqakula insists on R50K bail in first court appearance

TOP READS IN SECTION

Unmasking the ‘cocaine cartel’ diver arrested in Brazil en route to South Africa
Maverick News

Unmasking the ‘cocaine cartel’ diver arrested in Brazil en route to South Africa
Steinhoff scandal aftermath - The ghost of R510m in fines looms large over Markus Jooste’s estate
Maverick News

Steinhoff scandal aftermath – The ghost of R510m in fines looms large over Markus Jooste’s estate
Beyond the Bok stats — ‘Chasing the Sun 2’ showcases SA’s pluck, fight and plight
DM168

Beyond the Bok stats — ‘Chasing the Sun 2’ showcases SA’s pluck, fight and plight
By hook or by cook — nothing stops Nwabisa Wophula from feeding hundreds of people daily
Maverick News

By hook or by cook — nothing stops Nwabisa Wophula from feeding hundreds of people daily
Meta-menace — the ever-present danger of virtual reality grooming, and how to keep kids safe
Maverick News

Meta-menace — the ever-present danger of virtual reality grooming, and how to keep kids safe

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

home delivery

Say hello to DM168 home delivery

Get your favourite newspaper delivered to your doorstep every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Get DM168 delivered to your door

Subscribe to DM168 home delivery and get your favourite newspaper delivered every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Subscribe Now→

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.