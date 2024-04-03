South African Speaker of Parliament Mapisa-Nqakula Resigns

On Tuesday, a South African court rejected an urgent application brought by Mapisa-Nqakula to compel the National Prosecuting Authority to suspend plans to arrest her and share evidence related to the case. She now faces arrest.

Earlier this month, the Johannesburg-based Sunday Times newspaper reported that Mapisa-Nqakula solicited 2.3 million rand ($123,000) in bribes from a contractor while she was defense minister, citing the contractor. She has denied wrong-doing.

“My resignation is in no way an indication or admission of guilt regarding the allegations being leveled against me,” she said on Wednesday. “I remain a dedicated member of the ANC.”

Mapisa-Nqakula had faced the prospect of a motion of no confidence brought by opposition parties in parliament.

The main opposition Democratic Alliance welcomed her announcement.

“While we are unable to move the motion of no confidence against her any more, or pursue the case against her in the ethics committee, we do believe that law-enforcement agencies must now move with speed to conclude the matter,” it said in a statement.