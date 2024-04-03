Newsdeck

Newsdeck

South African Speaker of Parliament Mapisa-Nqakula Resigns

South African Speaker of Parliament Mapisa-Nqakula Resigns
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, South Africa's defense and veterans minister, speaks during a swearing-in ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa, on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Now that South Africa's cabinet has been announced, the rand may join its emerging-market peers in being whipsawed by a trade war that has subdued markets worldwide.
By Bloomberg
03 Apr 2024
0

South African Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula quit, a day after losing a court bid to block her arrest over allegations of corruption.

Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation marks a rare instance of a South African public official stepping down after facing accusations of graft. Her decision comes less than two months before the country holds elections in which the ruling African National Congress faces a loss of support over voter dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of issues including rampant state corruption.“I have made this conscious decision in order to dedicate my time and focus to deal with the recently announced investigation against me by our country’s law enforcement agencies,” Mapisa-Nqakula said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a South African court rejected an urgent application brought by Mapisa-Nqakula to compel the National Prosecuting Authority to suspend plans to arrest her and share evidence related to the case. She now faces arrest.

Read More: South African Speaker of Parliament Loses Bid to Stop Arrest

Earlier this month, the Johannesburg-based Sunday Times newspaper reported that Mapisa-Nqakula solicited 2.3 million rand ($123,000) in bribes from a contractor while she was defense minister, citing the contractor. She has denied wrong-doing.

“My resignation is in no way an indication or admission of guilt regarding the allegations being leveled against me,” she said on Wednesday. “I remain a dedicated member of the ANC.”

Mapisa-Nqakula had faced the prospect of a motion of no confidence brought by opposition parties in parliament.

The main opposition Democratic Alliance welcomed her announcement.

“While we are unable to move the motion of no confidence against her any more, or pursue the case against her in the ethics committee, we do believe that law-enforcement agencies must now move with speed to conclude the matter,” it said in a statement.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
Maverick News

Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
Maverick News

Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
‘Unfair’ — MK party appeals decision blocking Zuma from polls, cites ‘deficiency’ in objections
Maverick News

‘Unfair’ — MK party appeals decision blocking Zuma from polls, cites ‘deficiency’ in objections
A mild and relatively dry South African winter is on the horizon  
Business Maverick

A mild and relatively dry South African winter is on the horizon  

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 23 March- 29 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 23 March- 29 March 2024
Quake Shakes Buildings in Taipei, Triggering Tsunami Warnings
Newsdeck

Quake Shakes Buildings in Taipei, Triggering Tsunami Warnings
Biden 'outraged' by Israeli airstrike that killed aid workers in Gaza
Newsdeck

Biden 'outraged' by Israeli airstrike that killed aid workers in Gaza
Istanbul nightclub fire kills 29 during renovation
Newsdeck

Istanbul nightclub fire kills 29 during renovation
NATO boss floats 100 billion euro military aid fund for Ukraine
Newsdeck

NATO boss floats 100 billion euro military aid fund for Ukraine

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.