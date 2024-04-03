Transaction Capital’s share price was up sharply on Wednesday, on news that its unbundling would go ahead.

Just over a month ago, the holding company revealed it was “unlocking value” (ie offloading shares) and listing WeBuyCars (WBC) separately on the JSE’s main board, to stem the bleeding caused by its SA Taxi division.

The taxi division — 75% owned by Transaction Capital — is a drain on the holding company and heavily indebted to lenders to the tune of about R17-billion.

It hopes to raise up to R1.25-billion in the sale through the private placement of WBC shares of R500-million, a proposed pre-listing capital raise of up to R750-million and withdrawal of the cautionary announcement.

Barely a year ago, in March 2023, Transaction Capital’s share price tanked by 40% after it announced the aggressive restructuring of SA Taxi in response to a slump in the local minibus taxi industry, as operators are unable to afford repayments on their taxis.

It said it was forced to step away from financing new minibus taxis to financing only pre-owned vehicles, and discontinued SA Taxi’s refurbishment and repair facilities.

Months later, in September, the group announced the resignation of its CEO, David Hurwitz, after the fallout of the March 2023 Sens announcement.

In a company announcement on Wednesday, WBC said all unbundling conditions had been fulfilled – meaning the unbundling had become unconditional.

WBC shares listed on the JSE will begin trading on 11 April.

Shareholders wishing to receive their WBC distribution shares will effectively get 0.32678 WBC shares for every one Transaction Capital share.

WBC is ideally positioned to sell its vehicles in the current economic climate: new car sales are down for the eighth consecutive month – but demand for used cars is flying.

On Tuesday, industry body Naamsa revealed that the constrained business environment – intensified by weak consumer demand (and the recent Easter holidays) – hurt the new vehicle market’s performance in March 2024.

But sales of new cars have been notably in decline for many months.

Naamsa says the first-quarter 2024 aggregate new vehicle sales were 5.3% below the corresponding quarter in 2023.

“The effect of the South African Reserve Bank’s aggressive monetary policy stance – by hiking interest rates in an attempt to contain inflation – took some time to filter through to new vehicle sales, which continue to add to the prevailing negative sentiment,” its statement read.

“Due to ongoing cost pressures, including escalating fuel costs along with interest rates, affordability remains a decisive factor in purchasing decisions as consumers increasingly turn to more budget-friendly vehicles.”

Wesbank data shows that more than 109,100 people applied for financing last year, but less than half of that number was for new cars.

March was certainly a shock for the industry, although Wesbank does not believe it to be a critical issue as the Easter public holidays had shortened the selling month this year. March 2023 was that year’s best-selling month.

Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank, said considering that the rate of applications per day was up against March last year, the levels of demand remained high.

“The broader economy remains a challenge for South African motorists. With interest rates unchanged once again, they remain high amidst generally high inflation. Fuel prices will increase again this week, continuing to place pressure on household budgets and their ability to service debt.” DM