Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORD

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 3 April

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 3 April
By Daily Maverick
03 Apr 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
Maverick News

Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
Thousands of South Africans have sought asylum abroad, says Stats SA migration report
Maverick News

Thousands of South Africans have sought asylum abroad, says Stats SA migration report
Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
Maverick News

Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
The Independents (Part One): No easy walk to SA Parliament for those who go it alone
Maverick News

The Independents (Part One): No easy walk to SA Parliament for those who go it alone
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie - Tues, 2 April
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 2 April
Daily Crossword Quickie - Wed, 3 April
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 3 April
Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 1 April
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 1 April
Daily Crossword Quickie, 28 March
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie, 28 March
Daily Crossword Quickie, 29 March
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie, 29 March

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Maverick Crossword Vol.1

A Crossword Book for the Maverick Mind.

The Maverick Crossword is a collection of 100 crosswords made for sophisticated readers who keep up with news and current affairs, with clues and solutions specific to the South African experience and diverse worldview.

Now only R125 on The Daily Maverick Shop.