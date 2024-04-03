Newsdeck

National disaster

Hunger grips southern Africa as Zimbabwe declares drought a disaster

Hunger grips southern Africa as Zimbabwe declares drought a disaster
A field of failed corn crops due to drought at a farm in Glendale, Zimbabwe, on Monday, March 11, 2024. A swathe of southern Africa about the size of France suffered the driest February in decades, killing crops and precipitating a power shortage that threatens to hit copper mines in a key producing region. Photographer: Cynthia R Matonhodze/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Reuters
03 Apr 2024
0

HARARE, April 3 (Reuters) - President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday declared Zimbabwe's drought a national disaster and said the country needed more than $2 billion in aid to feed millions facing hunger.

Mnangagwa’s statement follows similar announcements by Zambia in late February and Malawi in March, as drought induced by the El Nino global weather pattern triggers a humanitarian crisis in southern Africa.

More than 2.7 million people in Zimbabwe will go hungry this year, Mnangagwa told journalists at the state house in Harare, adding that 80% of the country had received poor rains.

“Preliminary assessments show that Zimbabwe requires in excess of $2 billion towards various interventions we envisage in our national response,” Mnangagwa said.

He said the government would prioritise winter cropping to boost reserves, and work with the private sector to import grains.

El Nino is a naturally occurring weather phenomenon associated with a disruption of wind patterns that means warmer ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific.

Most provinces in Zimbabwe have experienced crop failure since November, with hotter areas declaring grains such as maize a write-off.

Humanitarian agencies including the World Food Programme, which fed 270,000 people between January and March in four districts, have described the hunger situation as “dire”, calling on donors to provide more aid.

The drought in southern Africa has reached crisis levels with Botswana and Angola to the west, and Mozambique and Madagascar to the east also facing hunger.

(Reporting by Nyasha Chingono, Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Barbara Lewis)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
Maverick News

Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
A mild and relatively dry South African winter is on the horizon  
Maverick News

A mild and relatively dry South African winter is on the horizon  
Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
Maverick News

Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
Thousands of South Africans have sought asylum abroad, says Stats SA migration report
Maverick News

Thousands of South Africans have sought asylum abroad, says Stats SA migration report

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 23 March- 29 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 23 March- 29 March 2024
Quake Shakes Buildings in Taipei, Triggering Tsunami Warnings
Newsdeck

Quake Shakes Buildings in Taipei, Triggering Tsunami Warnings
Biden 'outraged' by Israeli airstrike that killed aid workers in Gaza
Newsdeck

Biden 'outraged' by Israeli airstrike that killed aid workers in Gaza
Istanbul nightclub fire kills 29 during renovation
Newsdeck

Istanbul nightclub fire kills 29 during renovation
NATO boss floats 100 billion euro military aid fund for Ukraine
Newsdeck

NATO boss floats 100 billion euro military aid fund for Ukraine

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.