Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Dangote to Start Gasoline Deliveries in Nigeria Next Month

Dangote to Start Gasoline Deliveries in Nigeria Next Month
Stack towers at the under-construction Dangote Industries Ltd. oil refinery and fertilizer plant site in the Ibeju Lekki district, outside of Lagos, Nigeria, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Aliko Dangote, Africas richest man, plans to spend more than his net worth of $13.5 billion building one of the worlds biggest oil refineries. Photographer: Tom Saater/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
03 Apr 2024
0

Nigeria’s new mega-refinery will begin domestic gasoline deliveries in May, weaning Africa’s most populous country off costly petroleum imports.

The facility built outside Lagos by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, dispatched its first petroleum products — diesel and aviation fuel — on Tuesday, Dangote Industries Ltd. Executive Director Devakumar Edwin said in a text message, without elaborating on volumes.

The start of the two types of delivery marks a turning point for Africa’s largest oil producer, which mostly imports the refined product. The 650,000-barrels per day refinery is expected to ease Nigeria’s foreign-exchange demands for fuel imports and marginally reduce the price of petroleum products.

At full capacity, the facility will produce 99 million liters (26.2 million gallons) of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and kerosene daily, according to Edwin. Dangote plans to export about 50% of its output. “We estimate that the total consumption of these products within Nigeria is about 53 million liters per day,” he said.

Marketers have started moving diesel from the refinery and will pay in naira, according to Abubakar Maigandi, the head of an industry body.

“We are still finalizing the details of the volumes that we are going to take from Dangote as an association and we also haven’t finalized on the price,” Maigandi said.

The refinery that started operations in January exported its first products — 65,000 metric tons of low-sulfur straight run fuel oil and about 60,000 tons of naphtha — last month. It is running at an initial processing rate of 350,000 barrels a day before ramping up toward its full capacity.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
Maverick News

Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
Maverick News

Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
‘Unfair’ — MK party appeals decision blocking Zuma from polls, cites ‘deficiency’ in objections
Maverick News

‘Unfair’ — MK party appeals decision blocking Zuma from polls, cites ‘deficiency’ in objections
A mild and relatively dry South African winter is on the horizon  
Business Maverick

A mild and relatively dry South African winter is on the horizon  

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 23 March- 29 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 23 March- 29 March 2024
Quake Shakes Buildings in Taipei, Triggering Tsunami Warnings
Newsdeck

Quake Shakes Buildings in Taipei, Triggering Tsunami Warnings
Biden 'outraged' by Israeli airstrike that killed aid workers in Gaza
Newsdeck

Biden 'outraged' by Israeli airstrike that killed aid workers in Gaza
Istanbul nightclub fire kills 29 during renovation
Newsdeck

Istanbul nightclub fire kills 29 during renovation
NATO boss floats 100 billion euro military aid fund for Ukraine
Newsdeck

NATO boss floats 100 billion euro military aid fund for Ukraine

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.