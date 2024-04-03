Newsdeck

Biden ‘outraged’ by Israeli airstrike that killed aid workers in Gaza

epaselect epa11255114 A destroyed car of the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) sits along Al Rashid road, between Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, 02 April 2024. NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) confirmed in a statement on 02 April that seven of its members were killed in an Israeli strike, when a missile hit their convoy in Deir al Balah while they were on their way from Rafah to Gaza City to receive fresh aid delivered by the Open Arms vessel. The victims were confirmed to be from Australia, Poland, United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada, and Palestine. The World Central Kitchen announced it has suspended its activities in the region. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
By Reuters
03 Apr 2024
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was "outraged and heartbroken" by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza that killed seven people working for World Central Kitchen (WCK) and he called on Israel to do more to protect aid workers.

By Nandita Bose

Israel’s investigation of the incident “must be swift, it must bring accountability, and its findings must be made public,” Biden said in a statement.

“Even more tragically, this is not a stand-alone incident,” he said. “This conflict has been one of the worst in recent memory in terms of how many aid workers have been killed.”

The strike on the WCK convoy killed citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland as well as Palestinians and a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that the strike was tragic and unintended, and the Israeli military pledged an independent inquiry.

Biden said Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers or civilians in Gaza.

“The United States has repeatedly urged Israel to deconflict their military operations against Hamas with humanitarian operations, in order to avoid civilian casualties,” he said.

Biden said he will continue to press Israel to do more to get aid into Gaza. He said a U.S. team in Cairo is working to secure a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal.

Biden said he spoke with WCK founder Jose Andres to convey his condolences and express his support for the group’s “relentless and heroic efforts to get food to hungry people around the globe.”

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Katharine Jackson in Washington; Writing by Ismail Shakil and Eric Beech; Editing by Rami Ayyub and Michael Perry)

