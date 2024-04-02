Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Deutsche Bank Says Glencore May Weigh Listing Move to US

Deutsche Bank Says Glencore May Weigh Listing Move to US
(Photo: EPA / SIGI TISCHLER DATABASE)
By Bloomberg
02 Apr 2024
0

Glencore Plc may consider switching its primary listing from London to New York, analysts at Deutsche Bank AG predicted, in what would be the most high-profile exit from the UK exchange to date.

Liam Fitzpatrick and colleagues said the Baar, Switzerland-headquartered mining and trading firm’s primary listing could come into focus due to a lack of shareholder support for a plan to split off its coal business and list it separately in New York. Glencore began trading on the London Stock Exchange in 2011, in what was the bourse’s largest ever IPO at the time.

Mutual-fund data shows the US market is more supportive of companies involved in fossil fuels, with many in Europe excluding the sector from their portfolios, the analysts wrote. Meanwhile, US-listed copper stocks trade at very large premiums to the UK miners, they said.

“UK valuations and coal exclusion could lead to a US listing being considered” by Glencore, they wrote. “We hope the UK remains a key hub for mining investments, but if the valuation gap persists, a shift in listing could make sense.”

About 48% of mutual funds in Europe exclude coal, compared with less than 1% in the US, according to Deutsche Bank.

Spokespeople for Glencore and London Stock Exchange Group Plc declined to comment.

Read: Why London’s Once-Vibrant Stock Market Is in a Rut: QuickTake

US Mining Stocks Have Outperformed Europe's

Glencore last year bought a majority stake in Teck Resources Ltd.’s coal business, and plans to put the combined coal operations into a new company listed on the New York Stock Exchange within two years, subject to shareholder approval.

Companies raised just $1 billion on the London Stock Exchange in 2023, the least since 2009, as trading volumes slumped. An especially bitter blow was London’s failure to secure the listing of one of the UK’s most important technology companies — Cambridge, England-based chip designer Arm Holdings Plc.

The MSCI UK share index was trading at a 46% discount to its US counterpart as of late February, based on forward price-to-earnings ratios, increasing the allure of New York over London.

Several European companies have recently shifted to US primary listings, including CRH Plc, Linde Plc and Ferguson Plc, the Deutsche Bank analysts said, while noting that those firms are much more exposed to the US than Glencore. In 2022, rival miner BHP Group Ltd. switched its main listing to Sydney, ending a dual arrangement with London. Most of the trading in BHP shares was already done in Australia.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
Maverick News

Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
‘Gang boss’ Madatt murdered in Cape Town, sparks more fears of Fancy Boys vs Americans fight
Maverick News

‘Gang boss’ Madatt murdered in Cape Town, sparks more fears of Fancy Boys vs Americans fight
Pretoria high court dismisses Mapisa-Nqakula’s urgent bid to interdict her arrest 
Maverick News

Pretoria high court dismisses Mapisa-Nqakula’s urgent bid to interdict her arrest 
Fort Hare murders — ex-SAPS member, 14 suspended university workers arrested
Maverick News

Fort Hare murders — ex-SAPS member, 14 suspended university workers arrested

TOP READS IN SECTION

Iran says Israel bombs its embassy in Syria, kills commanders
Newsdeck

Iran says Israel bombs its embassy in Syria, kills commanders
I have a picture for you! 23 March- 29 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 23 March- 29 March 2024
Netanyahu revives moves to shut Qatar's Al Jazeera TV in Israel
Newsdeck

Netanyahu revives moves to shut Qatar's Al Jazeera TV in Israel
One victim dies after Finland school shooting, 12-year-old suspect held
Newsdeck

One victim dies after Finland school shooting, 12-year-old suspect held
Israel airstrike on Gaza kills seven working for celebrity chef's NGO
Newsdeck

Israel airstrike on Gaza kills seven working for celebrity chef's NGO

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.