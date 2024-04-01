Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 1 April

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 1 April
By Daily Maverick
01 Apr 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Cabinet approves end to captive breeding of lions and rhinos
Maverick News

Cabinet approves end to captive breeding of lions and rhinos
Down in the River to Pray: Good Friday Baptism ceremony at the Klipriver bridge
Maverick News

Down in the River to Pray: Good Friday Baptism ceremony at the Klipriver bridge
Steinhoff scandal aftermath - The ghost of R510m in fines looms large over Markus Jooste’s estate
Maverick News

Steinhoff scandal aftermath – The ghost of R510m in fines looms large over Markus Jooste’s estate
Botswana pilgrims' families wait in agony after Limpopo bus tragedy that killed 45
Maverick News

Botswana pilgrims' families wait in agony after Limpopo bus tragedy that killed 45
Tattooing has held a long tradition in Christianity − dating back to Jesus’ crucifixion
Maverick Life

Tattooing has held a long tradition in Christianity − dating back to Jesus’ crucifixion

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 1 April
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 1 April
Daily Crossword Quickie, 29 March
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie, 29 March
Daily Crossword Quickie, 28 March
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie, 28 March
Daily Crossword Quickie - Wed, 27 March
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 27 March
Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 26 Mar
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 26 Mar

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Maverick Crossword Vol.1

A Crossword Book for the Maverick Mind.

The Maverick Crossword is a collection of 100 crosswords made for sophisticated readers who keep up with news and current affairs, with clues and solutions specific to the South African experience and diverse worldview.

Now only R125 on The Daily Maverick Shop.