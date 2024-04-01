Newsdeck

DR Congo president appoints country’s first female prime minister

Supporters of DR Congo's opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi, the leader of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party, celebrate after he was declared the winner by electoral commission, in Limete, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 10 January 2019. The provisional result announced early on 10 January placed Tshisekedi ahead of the ruling party candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary and his rival opposition candidate Martin Fayulu. Fayulu immediately denounced it as an 'electoral coup'. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM
By Reuters
01 Apr 2024
KINSHASA, April 1 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday appointed the country's first ever female prime minister, naming planning minister Judith Suminwa to the role.

By Ange Kasongo

Her appointment ends weeks of uncertainty. Tshisekedi’s inauguration for a second term in January kickstarted a lengthy search for a majority coalition in the National Assembly – a key step before a prime minister could be named and a government formed.

“I am aware of the great responsibility … We will work for peace and the development of the country,” Suminwa said on national television.

The authorities face a raft of challenges including a worsening conflict and humanitarian crisis in eastern regions and the management of Congo’s considerable mineral wealth.

In his first term, Tshisekedi promised to root out endemic corruption, rebuild the economy, tackle deep inequalities and curb the eastern insecurity, but critics say he fell short on all counts.

(Additional reporting by Sonia RolleyWriting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

