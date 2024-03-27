Newsdeck

Indonesia elections

Indonesia’s losing candidates urge court to disqualify president-elect

Indonesia’s losing candidates urge court to disqualify president-elect
Presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo (C) and his running mate Mahfud MD (C-R) arrive for a hearing session on the legal challenge against the presidential election result at the constitutional court in Jakarta, Indonesia, 27 March 2024. Legal cases were filed from losing presidential candidates Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo to challenge the Indonesian presidential election result after Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka won the presidential race in the world's largest single-day vote. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
By Reuters
27 Mar 2024
0

JAKARTA, March 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's losing presidential candidates laid out their court challenge on Wednesday to last month's election, accusing the state of interference and urging a poll re-run and disqualification of the winner, Prabowo Subianto.

Former governors Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo said the resounding victory of Defence Minister Prabowo was helped by pressure on regional officials from a partisan administration and President Joko Widodo, with social aid used as a tool to ensure just one outcome.

Anies said the election showed the world’s third-largest democracy was at risk of sliding back towards its authoritarian past, and warned it could set a bad precedent.

“This practice will be perceived as normal, a habit,” he told the Constitutional Court.

The outgoing administration of Jokowi, as the president is widely known, has rejected accusations of election interference.

Prabowo received nearly 60% of the votes, helped by the tacit backing of hugely popular former rival Jokowi.

He promised to maintain his predecessor’s agenda of refurbishing infrastructure, adding jobs and developing downstream industries to better exploit Indonesia’s vast mineral resources.

Anies received a quarter of the vote and the third-placed Ganjar Pranowo took 16%.

 

CALL FOR NEUTRALITY

Challenges to election outcomes are typical in Indonesia and the court is expected to hand down its decision on April 22.

Anies’ team urged the court to disqualify Prabowo from the ballot as a beneficiary of unfair practices, asking it to order Jokowi to keep neutral in any re-run of the election and not use the state apparatus or budget to help one candidate.

Jokowi’s conflicts of interest violated a constitutional provision for fair and just elections, as well as the law on corruption in state governance, his legal team said.

“Was the 2024 election held freely, honestly, and justly?” Anies asked the court. “Allow us to answer: No. What happened was the opposite.”

Prabowo has maintained he won clearly and fairly. Both candidates’ presentation lacked evidence, his legal team said on Wednesday, adding there had never been a re-run of a presidential election in Indonesian history.

Ganjar’s team asked the court to order an election re-run by June 26, disqualifying Prabowo and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is Jokowi’s son, saying his last-minute inclusion on the ticket had unfairly influenced the vote.

Jokowi’s “nepotism and abuse of power” regarding the election violated the constitution, they added, citing Gibran’s candidacy and appointment of his supporters in regional roles.

“Violations in the election are surprising to us because they destroyed our morals, which is an abuse of power,” Ganjar told the court.

Gibran was only able to run due to a sudden rule change by the same court where Jokowi’s brother-in-law, Anwar Usman, was chief justice.

Anwar has been barred from presiding over election disputes since an ethics panel found him guilty of violations.

Jokowi’s supporters denied that he abused his position to help Prabowo.

Election analyst Titi Anggraini said complaints by Anies and Ganjar about the role of the president’s son in the election could be tricky, as the same court allowed him to run.

“The people who are presiding over their case are at the centre of the problems surrounding the 2024 elections,” she added.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Ananda Teresia; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan, Clarence Fernandez and Alex Richardson)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

SA's 2024 elections party lists — the bad, the weird and the ugly
Maverick News

SA's 2024 elections party lists — the bad, the weird and the ugly
Nzimande lashes Damelin, CityVarsity, Intec and Lyceum for ‘worst sin’ committed by an education institution
Maverick News

Nzimande lashes Damelin, CityVarsity, Intec and Lyceum for ‘worst sin’ committed by an education institution
First blood — ANC fails in bid to deregister Zuma’s MK party before Electoral Court
Maverick News

First blood — ANC fails in bid to deregister Zuma’s MK party before Electoral Court
Party lists — Jacob Zuma makes IEC cut while Operation Dudula vies for provincial legislatures
Maverick News

Party lists — Jacob Zuma makes IEC cut while Operation Dudula vies for provincial legislatures
Bounty ‘of R3m to take out’ attorney William Booth, Kinnear trial told
Maverick News

Bounty ‘of R3m to take out’ attorney William Booth, Kinnear trial told

TOP READS IN SECTION

Britain's King Charles 'frustrated' by pace of cancer recovery
Newsdeck

Britain's King Charles 'frustrated' by pace of cancer recovery
Rescuers search water for survivors after ship collides with Baltimore bridge
Newsdeck

Rescuers search water for survivors after ship collides with Baltimore bridge
Six workers presumed dead after crippled cargo ship knocks down Baltimore bridge
Newsdeck

Six workers presumed dead after crippled cargo ship knocks down Baltimore bridge
Putin says Islamists carried out concert attack, implies Ukraine had a role
Newsdeck

Putin says Islamists carried out concert attack, implies Ukraine had a role
Russia's FSB chief accuses Ukraine, US and UK of being behind Moscow shooting
Newsdeck

Russia's FSB chief accuses Ukraine, US and UK of being behind Moscow shooting

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.