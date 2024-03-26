Newsdeck

Israel confirms Hamas deputy military commander killed in Israeli strike

Israel confirms Hamas deputy military commander killed in Israeli strike
epa10952035 An Israeli military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flies over the northern part of the Gaza Strip, as seen from Sderot, southern Israel, 01 November 2023. Overnight, combined IDF troops struck several targets throughout the Gaza Strip as part of its 'ground operations' in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on 01 November, adding that since 07 October the IDF struck over 11,000 targets in the Palestinian enclave. More than 8,000 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the IDF and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
By Reuters
26 Mar 2024
JERUSALEM, March 26 (Reuters) - Hamas deputy military commander Marwan Issa was killed in an Israeli strike this month, Israel's military spokesperson said on Tuesday, confirming reports from earlier in the month.

“We have checked all the intelligence,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement. “Marwan Issa was eliminated in the strike we carried out around two weeks ago,” he said.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

Issa was at the top of Israel’s most-wanted list together with Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas’ military wing, the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, and Hamas’ leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, who are believed to have masterminded the group’s Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that triggered the Gaza war.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by James Mackenzie and Daniel Wallis)

