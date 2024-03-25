South Africa welcomes adoption of UN Security Council resolution on Gaza

JOHANNESBURG, March 25 (Reuters) - South Africa said on Monday it welcomes the adoption of a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
“It is now the responsibility of the United Nations Security Council to ensure that there is compliance with the resolution, which is binding on the parties,” South Africa’s department of international relations and cooperation said in a statement.
(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
