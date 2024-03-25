Newsdeck

South Africa welcomes adoption of UN Security Council resolution on Gaza

South Africa welcomes adoption of UN Security Council resolution on Gaza
United Nations staff at the United Nations Security Council, 21 December 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / JUSTIN LANE)
By Reuters
25 Mar 2024
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 (Reuters) - South Africa said on Monday it welcomes the adoption of a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“It is now the responsibility of the United Nations Security Council to ensure that there is compliance with the resolution, which is binding on the parties,” South Africa’s department of international relations and cooperation said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

