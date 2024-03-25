Newsdeck

France Raises Security Alert to Max Level After Attack in Moscow

French police officers patrol on Place de la Republique ahead of a pro-Palestinian demonstration in central Paris, France, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. As home to both the largest Jewish and Muslim communities in Europe, France is feeling the strain of the Israel-Hamas war like no other country on the continent.
By Bloomberg
25 Mar 2024
French authorities have raised their security alert level to the maximum following the deadly Friday attack in a Moscow concert hall.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said the increased countrywide awareness level was justified given “Islamic State’s claim it was responsible for the attack and the threats weighing on our country.”

He made the announcement in a tweet on Sunday evening following a defense and security council organized by President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

