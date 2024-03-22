Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Solar wafer prices plunge further in China as producers struggle

Solar wafer prices plunge further in China as producers struggle
A floating solar farm of Sungrow Power Supply Co., built on the site of a former coal mine, since filled with water, in Huainan, China, on Monday, May 15, 2023. (Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
22 Mar 2024
0

Solar equipment prices extended declines despite efforts by manufacturers to pare output in the face of severe overcapacity that threatens bankruptcies and consolidation.

Costs for solar wafers fell as much as 7.7% in the past week, the China Silicon Industry Association said late on Thursday. Manufacturers are producing below cash costs, an unsustainable situation that will definitely lead to further production cuts, it said.

China’s solar companies expect a wave of bankruptcies after capacity additions outpaced demand growth in recent years, leading to a price war that squeezed profits and saw some of the biggest producers announce massive job cuts. Some factories are operating at as low as just 70% of capacity, and there is increased pressure on companies with higher debt, according to Thursday’s statement. 

The fast growth of China’s renewables sector in recent years attracted listed companies from other industries, including dairy and pharmaceutical firms, to invest in new solar plants. Many of those investors are now leaving.

Construction material producer Jiangxi Haiyuan Composites Technology Co. said on Monday that it is selling its solar factory to Shanghai Aiko Solar Energy Co., citing “large changes in the solar market”.

Aiko is a major manufacturer that has seen its net profit plunge, but needs to invest in new capacity with more advanced technology to protect its market share. The company earlier this month said it would renovate and upgrade one of its old factories, rather than build new plants, due to “tight financial resources.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Steinhoff mastermind Markus Jooste reportedly commits suicide shortly after R475m fine
Business Maverick

Steinhoff mastermind Markus Jooste reportedly commits suicide shortly after R475m fine
Le Roux, Mbikiwa, Trengove: NPA’s A-team was ready to charge Markus Jooste
South Africa

Le Roux, Mbikiwa, Trengove: NPA’s A-team was ready to charge Markus Jooste
Court orders FNB to freeze payments from Jacob Zuma’s account – and recover R2.9-million plus interest
Maverick News

Court orders FNB to freeze payments from Jacob Zuma’s account – and recover R2.9-million plus interest
Steinheist: The inside story behind the Steinhoff scandal
South Africa

Steinheist: The inside story behind the Steinhoff scandal
Motsoaledi should be held accountable for visa fiasco, not encouraging job creation — Fedhasa
Maverick News

Motsoaledi should be held accountable for visa fiasco, not encouraging job creation — Fedhasa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Court orders FNB to freeze payments from Jacob Zuma’s account – and recover R2.9-million plus interest
Maverick News

Court orders FNB to freeze payments from Jacob Zuma’s account – and recover R2.9-million plus interest
Steinhoff mastermind Markus Jooste reportedly commits suicide shortly after R475m fine
Business Maverick

Steinhoff mastermind Markus Jooste reportedly commits suicide shortly after R475m fine
FSCA slaps Steinhoff’s Markus Jooste with R475m penalty, criminal case loading
Business Maverick

FSCA slaps Steinhoff’s Markus Jooste with R475m penalty, criminal case loading
Motsoaledi should be held accountable for visa fiasco, not encouraging job creation — Fedhasa
Maverick News

Motsoaledi should be held accountable for visa fiasco, not encouraging job creation — Fedhasa
Sam Bankman-Fried says 50-year sentence only suitable for a ‘super villain’
Business Maverick

Sam Bankman-Fried says 50-year sentence only suitable for a ‘super villain’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.