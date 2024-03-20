Business Maverick

Sam Bankman-Fried says 50-year sentence only suitable for a ‘super villain’

Sam Bankman-Fried (Photo: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
20 Mar 2024
Sam Bankman-Fried said US prosecutors’ proposal to put him in prison for as long as 50 years “distorts reality” and paints him as a “depraved super-villain”.

Prosecutors have argued that a sentence ranging from 40 to 50 years is necessary for the FTX co-founder’s “historic” crime involving more than 1 million victims and losses of more than $10-billion in the collapse of his crypto empire. 

The Manhattan US attorney argued to the judge who will sentence Bankman-Fried on 28 March that he showed “unmatched greed and hubris” and broke the law based on a “pernicious megalomania guided by the defendant’s own values and sense of superiority.” The government’s request is far less than the 100 years recommended in US criminal sentencing guidelines, but much more than the six-and-a-half years Bankman-Fried’s lawyers suggested. 

In a response on Tuesday, the defence lawyers called the prosecutors’ filing “disturbing” and claimed the government “wants to break” the 32-year-old.

“With marked hostility, the memorandum distorts reality to support its precious ‘loss’ narrative and casts Sam as a depraved super-villain; it attributes to him dark and megalomaniacal motives that fly in the face of the record; it makes apocalyptic prophecies of recidivism; and it adopts a mediaeval view of punishment to reach what amounts to a death-in-prison sentencing recommendation,” Bankman-Fried’s lawyers wrote. “That is not justice.”

A jury in Manhattan convicted Bankman-Fried in November of seven charges, including wire fraud and conspiracy. Prosecutors said he directed the transfer of FTX customer money into Alameda Research, an affiliated hedge fund, for risky investments, political donations and expensive real estate before both companies collapsed into bankruptcy in 2022. Before then, FTX was valued at $32-billion.

