Newsdeck

Pioneer gold mine

Rescuers battle rubble and water in race to save 13 trapped Russian miners

Rescuers battle rubble and water in race to save 13 trapped Russian miners
A Russian investigator examining the Pioneer gold mine, where miners were trapped after a rock fall, in the Amur region, Russia, 19 March 2024. A mountain mass collapsed on the evening of 18 March at a depth of about 125 meters at the Pioneer deposit in the Amur Region, trapping at least 13 workers. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies, Alexander Kurenkov, rescuers are not yet able to contact the miners locked in the mine. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN INVESTIGATIVE COMMITEE / HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -
By Reuters
20 Mar 2024
0

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Rescuers in Russia's far east battled rubble and water on Wednesday in an attempt to save 13 miners who have been trapped 120 metres (390 feet) underground in a gold mine for nearly two days.

The miners were trapped on Monday by a rock fall at the Pioneer gold mine. The mine, one of Russia’s largest, is located in the Amur region which borders China, about 5,300 km (3,300 miles) east of Moscow.

“The situation remains difficult,” Amur Governor Vasily Orlov said on Telegram. Orlov said that specialist mine rescuers had flown in from Russia’s vast coal region, the Kuznetsk Basin known as Kuzbass, and other Siberian regions.

He said hundreds of rescuers had cleared swathes of rubble and rock and that they were pumping out water. There was no contact with the trapped miners.

Orlov said that rescuers had decided to drill down through several hundred metres of rock to where the miners are, in an attempt to assess their condition and establish contact.

President Vladimir Putin has been informed of the situation and ordered that every effort be made to save the miners, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Russian emergency services said on Wednesday that the volume of rubble and rock at the mine was nine times larger than previously estimated, the RIA state news agency reported.

The mine is owned by sanctions-hit Russian copper and gold producer UMMC.

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge in Moscow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg helps boost MK’s Gauteng fortunes
Maverick News

Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg helps boost MK’s Gauteng fortunes
Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula’s home raided; Ramaphosa sidesteps questions on State Capture inaction
Maverick News

Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula’s home raided; Ramaphosa sidesteps questions on State Capture inaction
Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
Maverick News

Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’
South Africa

Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’
MK party argues ANC failed to oppose its registration before Jacob Zuma joined
Maverick News

MK party argues ANC failed to oppose its registration before Jacob Zuma joined

TOP READS IN SECTION

Trump Says Posting $454 Million Bond in NY Fraud Case ‘A Practical Impossibility’
Newsdeck

Trump Says Posting $454 Million Bond in NY Fraud Case ‘A Practical Impossibility’
New Zealand government to ban disposable e-cigarettes
Newsdeck

New Zealand government to ban disposable e-cigarettes
Ten killed in Port-au-Prince suburb as tensions rise in Haiti
Newsdeck

Ten killed in Port-au-Prince suburb as tensions rise in Haiti
Biden Warns Netanyahu Over Rafah Attack; Team to Visit DC
Newsdeck

Biden Warns Netanyahu Over Rafah Attack; Team to Visit DC
Reddit, YouTube must face lawsuits claiming they enabled Buffalo mass shooter
Newsdeck

Reddit, YouTube must face lawsuits claiming they enabled Buffalo mass shooter

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.