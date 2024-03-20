Newsdeck

Aung San Suu Kyi

No bidders present at Myanmar auction for $90 million sale of Suu Kyi’s home

No bidders present at Myanmar auction for $90 million sale of Suu Kyi’s home
Journalists gather in front of the home of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar, 20 March 2024. A district court in Yangon ordered the auction of Aung San Suu Kyi's home on 20 March with a floor price of 315 billion Myanmar Kyats, or 150 million dollars, according to the government set exchange rate. No bidders were present and the auction failed. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING
By Reuters
20 Mar 2024
0

March 20 (Reuters) - No bidders showed up on Wednesday at an auction in Myanmar for the sale of the home of jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, for which the starting price had been set at around $90 million, a witness and local media reported.

The family property on Yangon’s Inye Lake, measuring 1.923 acres (0.78 hectares) was up for auction at the behest of the Supreme Court after a years-long legal battle between Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a 2021 coup, and her estranged brother Aung San Oo.

“No buyer came today so the officer in charge of the auction already left,” the witness told Reuters, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The information was also reported by BBC Burmese.

Aung San Oo could not immediately be reached for comment. A spokesperson for Myanmar’s military government did not immediately respond to efforts to seek comment.

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi is serving 27 years in detention at an undisclosed location for a multitude of offences her supporters say are fabricated.

She had lived in the decrepit, colonial-style villa for the bulk of the more than three decades she has spent in Myanmar since returning from Britain, including 15 years of house arrest under a previous junta.

Suu Kyi moved residence to the capital Naypyitaw to attend parliament after her release and remained there as Myanmar’s de facto leader until her February 2021 ouster.

She gave impassioned speeches to crowds of supporters over the metal gates of the house and it was the site of some of her most high-profile meetings, including with former U.S. president Barack Obama and secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

The family home was handed down by her mother, Khin Kyi, after the assassination of her father and independence hero General Aung San in 1947.

The 78-year-old’s estranged brother, Aung San Oo first sued in 2000 for a share of the property. In 2016, a court rendered a verdict dividing the plot equally among the siblings.

Aung San Oo appealed unsuccessfully multiple times for the court to have the property sold by auction and the proceeds split between him and Suu Kyi. Following the coup, the Supreme Court granted his special appeal and ruled to sell the property by auction.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg helps boost MK’s Gauteng fortunes
Maverick News

Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg helps boost MK’s Gauteng fortunes
Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula’s home raided; Ramaphosa sidesteps questions on State Capture inaction
Maverick News

Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula’s home raided; Ramaphosa sidesteps questions on State Capture inaction
Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
Maverick News

Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’
South Africa

Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’
MK party argues ANC failed to oppose its registration before Jacob Zuma joined
Maverick News

MK party argues ANC failed to oppose its registration before Jacob Zuma joined

TOP READS IN SECTION

Trump Says Posting $454 Million Bond in NY Fraud Case ‘A Practical Impossibility’
Newsdeck

Trump Says Posting $454 Million Bond in NY Fraud Case ‘A Practical Impossibility’
New Zealand government to ban disposable e-cigarettes
Newsdeck

New Zealand government to ban disposable e-cigarettes
Ten killed in Port-au-Prince suburb as tensions rise in Haiti
Newsdeck

Ten killed in Port-au-Prince suburb as tensions rise in Haiti
Biden Warns Netanyahu Over Rafah Attack; Team to Visit DC
Newsdeck

Biden Warns Netanyahu Over Rafah Attack; Team to Visit DC
Reddit, YouTube must face lawsuits claiming they enabled Buffalo mass shooter
Newsdeck

Reddit, YouTube must face lawsuits claiming they enabled Buffalo mass shooter

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.