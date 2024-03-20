Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asian equities climb ahead of Fed meeting, yen falls: markets wrap

Asian equities climb ahead of Fed meeting, yen falls: markets wrap
A sailing boat with Louis Vuitton branded sails floats past during the unveiling of the Louis Vuitton pre-fall 2024 men's collection at the Avenue of Stars promenade in Hong Kong, Hong Kong, on Thursday, 30 November 2023. (Photo: Lam Yik/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
20 Mar 2024
0

Stocks in Asia drifted higher after US equities touched fresh peaks ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, with eyes on the future pace of rate cuts. The yen extended its decline. 

Equities advanced in Australia and South Korea while Chinese benchmarks fluctuated as banks kept their benchmark lending rates unchanged. Japanese markets are closed for a holiday. 

European futures fell alongside US contracts, paring Tuesday gains on Wall Street when the “Magnificent Seven” cohort of tech megacaps staged a rebound. Nvidia Corp.’s new chips helped support the rally, while in Asia, reports that the company was looking to buy Samsung Electronics Co.’s memory chips sent the South Korean giant’s shares higher.

Traders have stepped up short Treasury bets ahead of the Fed’s decision due later on Wednesday, when the central bank is expected to hold rates steady for a fifth consecutive meeting. Asia trading in Treasuries is closed Wednesday given the holiday in Japan.   

The Bloomberg dollar index steadied following a four-session advance. The yen fell against the euro and the dollar on speculation the Bank of Japan will keep its monetary policy accommodative even after it ended the world’s last negative-interest-rate policy on Tuesday. 

The summary of the Fed’s economic projections will reveal whether still-robust data are giving officials cause to dial back intentions to cut rates — or if their outlook for three reductions this year remains on track despite inflation remaining above the Fed’s 2% target. 

“You don’t necessarily have to wait to get to 2% before you can start removing some of the restrictive policy,” said Michael Buchanan, deputy chief investment officer for Western Asset Management Company LLC, who anticipates three cuts in 2024. “We think the first cut will be in June,” Buchanan said.

Hawkish commentary from the Fed will add further support to the recent rise in yields and the dollar, according to Win Thin and Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman. “If Jerome Powell can stick to the hawkish script, the message will remain consistent and market reaction will likely be limited. If he veers from the script and delivers a dovish tilt, then market reaction will likely be quite violent.”

In addition to hints about upcoming policy moves, the Fed will also begin in-depth discussions about its balance sheet this week, including when and how to slow the pace at which the central bank drains excess cash from the financial system.

Back in Asia, China’s property-debt crisis has entered a new stage, as tensions have increasingly shifted to developers’ court battles with creditors over debt restructuring plans. There is “no quick fix” for China’s housing woes and global investors need to see a resolution before they deploy capital in the sector again, according to Kei Chua, a partner of Bain Capital, speaking at Bloomberg’s China Credit Forum in Hong Kong. 

Separately, Hong Kong fast-tracked domestic security legislation, prompting fresh warnings from the US, European Union and UK about open discussion in the global finance hub.

Elsewhere, export data in Taiwan and a monetary policy decision in Indonesia are due. Oil steadied after a two-day gain as an industry group flagged a fall in US crude stockpiles, while gold traded in a narrow band ahead of the Fed. Bitcoin fell against the dollar for a third session in a further retreat from its recent highs and traded below $63,000.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg helps boost MK’s Gauteng fortunes
Maverick News

Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg helps boost MK’s Gauteng fortunes
Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
Maverick News

Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
Joburg mayor says there is no water crisis in city as Eikenhof pump station goes down again
Maverick News

Joburg mayor says there is no water crisis in city as Eikenhof pump station goes down again
Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula’s home raided; Ramaphosa sidesteps questions on State Capture inaction
Maverick News

Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula’s home raided; Ramaphosa sidesteps questions on State Capture inaction
Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’
South Africa

Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’
South Africa

Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’
The fight over Safair and SAA: Airline ownership disputes stalk SA aviation industry
DM168

The fight over Safair and SAA: Airline ownership disputes stalk SA aviation industry
South Africa’s neighbours bear the brunt of dry weather pattern
Business Maverick

South Africa’s neighbours bear the brunt of dry weather pattern
Get moving to reduce your health risks and cut medical costs – Vitality Habit Index
South Africa

Get moving to reduce your health risks and cut medical costs – Vitality Habit Index
The choice between a living annuity and a guaranteed life annuity
DM168

The choice between a living annuity and a guaranteed life annuity

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.