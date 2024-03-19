Newsdeck

Truong My Lan

Prosecutors seek death penalty for mastermind of Vietnam’s largest financial scam

Prosecutors seek death penalty for mastermind of Vietnam’s largest financial scam
Truong My Lan (2-L), chairwoman of Van Thinh Phat Holdings, sits during her trial at the Ho Chi Minh City People's Court in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, 07 March 2024. Lan is on trial over an accusation of fraud amounting to 12.5 billion US dollar, Vietnam's largest fraud case. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
By Reuters
19 Mar 2024
1

HANOI, March 19 (Reuters) - Vietnamese prosecutors called on Tuesday for the death penalty to be handed to Truong My Lan, the mastermind of the Southeast Asian nation's largest financial fraud on record, state media said.

Lan, the chairwoman of real estate developer Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, faces a trial in the economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City on accusations of leading a scam that caused damages of $20 billion, or about 4.9% of Vietnam’s gross domestic product.

The trial, expected to run until the end of April, is part of a campaign against graft that the leader of the ruling Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong, has pledged for years to stamp out, although with few tangible results.

“Lan didn’t plead guilty and didn’t show remorse,” the Thanh Nien newspaper cited the prosecutors as saying, while demanding the death penalty on the charge of embezzlement.

“The consequences are extremely serious and irreparable, and therefore, there must be a strict punishment for Truong My Lan and remove her from the society,” it added.

A lawyer for Lan was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

Lan and her accomplices are accused of siphoning off more than 304 trillion dong ($12.46 billion) from Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), which she effectively controlled through dozens of proxies, investigators say.

Prosecutors have also accused the group of causing damages to the to the tune of a further 193 trillion dong, more than 129 trillion dong of which consists of accumulated interest on the loans they took.

That carried total financial damages in the case to 498 trillion dong ($20 billion), the report said.

From early 2018 through October 2022, when the state bailed out SCB after a run on its deposits, Lan appropriated large sums by arranging unlawful loans to shell companies, investigators say.

She is accused of bribing officials to ignore her activities, including paying an alleged $5.2 million to a senior central bank inspector, the investigators said.

Three independent auditing firms had committed violations in the SCB case, lawmaker Pham Van Hoa said on Monday, without identifying them, the government said.

The remark came in a question to Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc, the government statement added.

Phoc faulted auditing in some recent criminal cases, adding that “intentional collusion and violations” by auditors had not been ruled out.

Top global firms, such as Ernst & Young and KPMG, did not flag concerns about the bank in their audits, public documents show.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Clarence Fernandez)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

  • Linda Horsfield Horsfield says:
    19 March 2024 at 14:56

    She deserves to spend the rest of her life in jail and all her assets bought with the money obtained fraudulently confiscated and sold to compensate her victims. What a despicable avaricious human being.

Top Reads This Hour

Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
Maverick News

Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
Confession rumours swirl as fourth suspect arrested in Joshlin Smith disappearance case 
Maverick News

Confession rumours swirl as fourth suspect arrested in Joshlin Smith disappearance case 
Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’
South Africa

Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’
MK party in Parliament? It’s all about Zuma — nothing more, nothing less
Maverick News

MK party in Parliament? It’s all about Zuma — nothing more, nothing less
Male droop and the gender war against coffee
Culture

Male droop and the gender war against coffee

TOP READS IN SECTION

Trump Says Posting $454 Million Bond in NY Fraud Case ‘A Practical Impossibility’
Newsdeck

Trump Says Posting $454 Million Bond in NY Fraud Case ‘A Practical Impossibility’
Putin seen winning landslide 88% of Russian election vote
Newsdeck

Putin seen winning landslide 88% of Russian election vote
Niger Junta Ends Military Deal With US, Asks Troops to Leave
Newsdeck

Niger Junta Ends Military Deal With US, Asks Troops to Leave
I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Biden Warns Netanyahu Over Rafah Attack; Team to Visit DC
Newsdeck

Biden Warns Netanyahu Over Rafah Attack; Team to Visit DC

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.