Newsdeck

Air pollution

Bangladesh, Pakistan and India bottom in air quality rankings in 2023, data shows

Bangladesh, Pakistan and India bottom in air quality rankings in 2023, data shows
A general view of traffic during peak pollution hours, as the Air Quality Index is declared unhealthy, in Karachi, Pakistan, 16 January 2023. The winter season exacerbates the issue, causing poisonous particles to descend and create a layer of pollution, largely attributed to smoke from factories, coal burning, and other sources. Despite the filtering effect of southwestern winds from the sea, these winds are often inactive during the winter, leading to prolonged exposure to hazardous air conditions. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN 40519
By Reuters
19 Mar 2024
0

SINGAPORE, March 19 (Reuters) - Pakistan remained one of the world's three smoggiest countries in 2023, as Bangladesh and India replaced Chad and Iran, with particulate matter about 15 times the level recommended by the World Health Organization, data published on Tuesday showed.

Average concentrations of PM2.5 – small airborne particles that damage the lungs – reached 79.9 micrograms per cubic metre in Bangladesh in 2023, and 73.7 micrograms in Pakistan. The WHO recommends no more than 5 micrograms.

“Because of the climate conditions and the geography (in South Asia), you get this streak of PM2.5 concentrations that just skyrocket because the pollution has nowhere to go,” said Christi Chester Schroeder, air quality science manager at IQAir, a Swiss air-monitoring organisation.

“On top of that are factors such as agricultural practices, industry and population density,” she added. “Unfortunately, it really does look like it will get worse before it gets better.”

In 2022, Bangladesh was ranked as having the fifth-worst air quality, and India was eighth.

About 20% of premature deaths in Bangladesh are attributed to air pollution, and related healthcare costs amount to 4%-5% of the country’s GDP, said Md Firoz Khan, an air pollution expert at Dhaka’s North South University.

Indian pollution also increased last year, with PM2.5 levels about 11 times higher than the WHO standard. India’s New Delhi was the worst-performing capital city, at 92.7 micrograms.

China also saw PM2.5 rise 6.3% to 32.5 micrograms last year, after five consecutive annual declines.

Only Australia, Estonia, Finland, Grenada, Iceland, Mauritius and New Zealand met WHO standards in 2023.

The IQAir report was based on data from more than 30,000 monitoring stations in 134 countries and regions.

Chad, the world’s most polluted country in 2022, was excluded from the 2023 listings because of data issues. Iran and Sudan were also taken off the 2023 list.

Christa Hasenkopf, director of the Air Quality Life Index at the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute, said 39% of countries have no public air quality monitoring.

“Considering the large potential benefits and relatively low cost, it’s stunning that we don’t have an organised global effort to deploy resources to close these data gaps, especially in places where the health burden of air pollution has been largest,” she said.

(Reporting by David Stanway)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
Maverick News

Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
Confession rumours swirl as fourth suspect arrested in Joshlin Smith disappearance case 
Maverick News

Confession rumours swirl as fourth suspect arrested in Joshlin Smith disappearance case 
Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’
South Africa

Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’
MK party in Parliament? It’s all about Zuma — nothing more, nothing less
Maverick News

MK party in Parliament? It’s all about Zuma — nothing more, nothing less
Male droop and the gender war against coffee
Culture

Male droop and the gender war against coffee

TOP READS IN SECTION

Trump Says Posting $454 Million Bond in NY Fraud Case ‘A Practical Impossibility’
Newsdeck

Trump Says Posting $454 Million Bond in NY Fraud Case ‘A Practical Impossibility’
Putin seen winning landslide 88% of Russian election vote
Newsdeck

Putin seen winning landslide 88% of Russian election vote
Niger Junta Ends Military Deal With US, Asks Troops to Leave
Newsdeck

Niger Junta Ends Military Deal With US, Asks Troops to Leave
I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Biden Warns Netanyahu Over Rafah Attack; Team to Visit DC
Newsdeck

Biden Warns Netanyahu Over Rafah Attack; Team to Visit DC

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.