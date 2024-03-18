St. Patrick’s Day parades, and more from around the world

A figure of a man in costume is seen during the St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 17, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. This year’s theme of the parade is Spréach, the Irish word for Spark, which is said to represent the unique essence of Ireland and its people. The parade starts at midday on Parnell Square North down then moves to O’Connell Street and crosses the River Liffey. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
People watch the St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 17, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. This year’s theme of the parade is Spréach, the Irish word for Spark, which is said to represent the unique essence of Ireland and its people. The parade starts at midday on Parnell Square North down then moves to O’Connell Street and crosses the River Liffey. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
People in costumes take part in the St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 17, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. This year’s theme of the parade is Spréach, the Irish word for Spark, which is said to represent the unique essence of Ireland and its people. The parade starts at midday on Parnell Square North down then moves to O’Connell Street and crosses the River Liffey. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Costumed people attend St. Patrick’s Day parade celebrations in London, Britain, 17 March 2024. EPA-EFE/Mark Thomas
Thousands of people turned out in the British capital to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Saint Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick is a religious and cultural holiday held each year on 17 March, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland. EPA-EFE/Mark Thomas
People watch the burning of an effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during the celebration of Maslenitsa in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, 17 March 2024. The Maslenitsa holiday, celebrating the end of winter, originates from ancient Slavic mythology and is usually celebrated in the last week before Lent. Baikonur is the location of the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Chilean singer Jere Klein performs on the third day of the Lollapalooza music festival, in Santiago, Chile, 17 march 2024. For the third consecutive year, the festival will be held in Cerrillos Park, on the southern outskirts of Santiago, which has become a common space for large events that attract tens of thousands of people. EPA-EFE/AILEN DIAZ
A protester holds a placard during a rally in front of the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) office in Jakarta, Indonesia, 18 March 2023. The demonstration was attended by hundreds of people, demanding that the 2024 elections be held fairly. They allege that the current democratic contestation is filled with various frauds. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
A gallery worker sits on the work ‘Big Girl Chair’ by Lara Bohinc at the Phillips Auction House in London, Britain, 18 March 2024. The ‘Seeing Red’ exhibition presents over 70 works by 40 artists about how artists ‘see red’. The exhibition is open from 16 to 24 March 2024. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
People attend a protest against the Putin regime in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, 17 March 2024. Parallel to the presidential election in Russia, people are protesting on the streets with the slogan, ‘No more Putin, war, lies, and repression’. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
A woman poses for a photograph with two poeple dressed as typical Russian characters of the cartoon Masha and the Bear as Russians stand in a queue on the last day of voting for the Russian presidential elections, in front of the Russian consulate, in Milan, Italy, 17 March 2024. Russia presidential elections vote takes place between 15 and 17 March. The team of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had called Russians to show their opposition to the elections, by crowding voting centers on 17 March at midday. EPA-EFE/Matteo Corner
A close up of stylized ‘death head’ poster of the Russian President Vladimir Putin seen on the facade of the Museum of Medical History in front of the Russian embassy building as Russians in Latvia wait in line on last day of voting in the Russian presidential election at the same embassy in Riga, Latvia, 17 March 2024. The Russian presidential election vote takes place between 15 and 17 March. Four candidates registered by the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation are vying for the post of head of state: Leonid Slutsky, Nikolai Kharitonov, Vladislav Davankov and Vladimir Putin. The team of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had called Russians to show their opposition to the elections and President Putin, by crowding voting centers on 17 March at midday. The protest was named ‘Noon Against Putin’. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS
A woman holding a placard depicting (L-R) Adolf Hitler, Russian President Putin and Joseph Stalin protests in front of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau, during Russia presidential elections, in Moldova, 17 March 2024. The Russian Federation Council has scheduled presidential elections for 17 March 2024. Voting will last three days: March 15, 16 and 17. Four candidates registered by the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation are vying for the post of head of state: Leonid Slutsky, Nikolai Kharitonov, Vladislav Davankov and Vladimir Putin. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU
A Lebanese carnival participant paints his face black as he takes part in a celebration of the traditional Zambo Carnival that celebrates the beginning of Lent, the Christian fasting season ahead of Easter, in El Mina Tripoli, northern Lebanon, 17 March 2024. Though the annual Zambo festival has been around for more than a century, its origins are uncertain; according to local residents, it is said to have originated when a Brazilian emigrant brought the carnival back to his home city of Tripoli. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
People ride bicycles past a statue of the fox, in Shanghai, China, 18 March 2024. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China’s industrial production expanded by 7.0% YoY in January-February 2024, beating market forecasts of 5%, boosted by manufacturing (7.7%) and utilities (7.9%). Production accelerated for computers and communications (14.6%) and textile (6.6%). Monthly growth was 0.56%. In 2023, industrial output advanced by 4.6%. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
Young people participate in a bullfight during the La Mitra National Folkloric Festival in La Mitra, Panama, 16 March 2024. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco
People take part in a collective ballet class led by Mexican dancer Elisa Carrillo at ‘el Zocalo’ square in Mexico City, Mexico, 17 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ISAA ESQUIVEL
A model presents a creation by Indian fashion label Kalki during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in the frame of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai, India, 17 March 2024. The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week runs from 13 to 17 March 2024. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Denise Rosenthal performance during Lollapalooza Chile 2024 at Parque Cerrillos on March 17, 2024 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)
Singer-songwriter and music producer Babyface (C) attends the NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 17 March 2024. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
French soccer player Jules Kounde arrives at the national team’s training complex ahead a training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, south of Paris, France, 18 March 2024. France will face Germany for a friendly match on 23 March 2024. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Hundreds gather at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 17 March 2024. Rio’s Alert System recorded a thermal sensation with an official temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA
A graffitied mural near a tree on Hornsey Road in the Finsbury Park area of London, Britain, 18 March 2024. The artwork has been confirmed by artist Banksy on his Instagram social media feed as authored by him. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Former United States President Barack Obama arrives in Downing Street to meet Britain’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, on March 18, 2024 in London, England. President Obama has been in Europe this week and appeared at a moderated debate “An Evening with President Barack Obama” last night in Antwerp. The evening focussed on his vision of the future and the challenges the world is facing. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
A general view shows delegates during a segment of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 18 March 2024. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
A burqa-clad woman walks past as Afghans Taliban check people and vehicles at a checkpoint, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 18 March 2024. Pakistani fighter jets bombed several Afghan villages on 18 March killing at least five women and three children, the Taliban government said. The incident marks the latest episode of deadly violence amid growing tensions along the border between the two neighboring nations, even as Pakistan has not confirmed the strike. EPA-EFE/QUDRATULLAH RAZWAN
People take part in a rally to support the Palestinian people and demand from Israel to stop its operation in the Gaza strip, in the city of San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern Spain, 17 March 2024. More than 31,500 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta
Relatives wait near a hospital after an under-construction building collapsed in the Garden Reach area in Kolkata, India, 18 March 2024. According to the police, at least five people were killed and several injured after an under-construction five-storey building collapsed in the Garden Reach area in Kolkata. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY. DM
