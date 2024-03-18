Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Scottie Scheffler becomes first back-to-back winner at The Players

Scottie Scheffler becomes first back-to-back winner at The Players
epa11227168 Scottie Scheffler of the US tees the 15th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, 17 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER
By Reuters
18 Mar 2024
0

Scottie Scheffler fired a final-round, 8-under 64 Sunday to become the first player in the 50-year history of The Players Championship to win at TPC Sawgrass in consecutive years.

Scheffler finished the week 20-under 268 to claim his second straight Players victory in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

“It’s pretty special,” said Scheffler, the first golfer to win the Players twice since Tiger Woods (2001, 2013). “That’s something you never really get the opportunity to do very often. It’s tough enough to win one Players, so to have it back-to-back is extremely special.”

The World No. 1 — who fought through neck pain earlier in the tournament — started the day five shots off the pace of 54-hole leader Xander Schauffele.

After racking up an eagle and six birdies to get to 20 under, he watched as Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark and Schauffele were unable to pull out one more birdie to force a playoff.

Clark’s bid to tie, on nearly the exact putt Harman missed moments before, traced the left rim of the cup around the back and out.

Harman (68 on Sunday), Clark (69) and Schauffele (70) tied for second at 19 under. Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick (69) finished fifth at 16 under.

Scheffler was in the mix to start the week after opening with a 5-under 67. His neck troubles came Friday, when he felt a pinch during a swing and needed mid-round treatment.

“I played really good golf on Thursday,” Scheffler said. “I made an early birdie, I think I was 2 under through four on Friday so I was right in the thick of the tournament.

“All of a sudden I get that pinch in my neck, and I gutted it out around there, getting it around in a few under par, keeping myself in the tournament. Same thing Saturday. I said before when you get an acute injury like that, if you can wake up the next day feeling a little bit better or the exact same, it’s a win.”

Scheffler also won on tour for the second straight week, having captured his second career Arnold Palmer Invitational title last week in Orlando. He has six top-10 finishes in seven starts this season.

“I think mentally it can be very taxing,” Scheffler said. “Physically it’s fairly taxing, as well, but mentally it’s a lot of fun being in the final groups, but it also takes a toll on your body and your mind.

“So, yeah, there’s definitely a big mental aspect to that. But that’s the most fun. It’s the most fun you can have on a golf course, I think, is being in contention.”

Scheffler kick-started his low round by holing out for an eagle 2 at the fourth. His wedge shot into the green bounced three times, picked up some side spin and dropped in the hole.

After an 18-footer and a 16-footer for birdies, he made four more birdies from Nos. 8-12 to catapult up the board while Schauffele and company tried to keep pace.

Clark, looking for another big trophy to add to his growing collection (the U.S. Open, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and more), birdied Nos. 16 and 17 to get close. He stuck his tee shot at the famed 17th to 4 1/2 feet.

But his birdie try from 17 feet out at the 18th refused to fall.

“I don’t know how that putt doesn’t go in,” Clark said. “It was kind of right center with like a foot to go, and I knew it was going to keep breaking, but it had speed and I thought it was going to (go in) inside left, and even when it kind of lipped, I thought it would lip in. I’m pretty gutted it didn’t go in.”

–Field Level Media

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

As Rand Water warns of wider system collapse, Soweto and Johannesburg taps still dry
Maverick News

As Rand Water warns of wider system collapse, Soweto and Johannesburg taps still dry
BLF acolyte drives plan to turn ‘vacant’ eThekwini nature reserve into elite eco-estate
Our Burning Planet

BLF acolyte drives plan to turn ‘vacant’ eThekwini nature reserve into elite eco-estate
Hawks’ raid means Safa will finally have its day in court
DM168

Hawks’ raid means Safa will finally have its day in court
‘ANC will still be in charge,’ says Ramaphosa on KZN campaign trail
Maverick News

‘ANC will still be in charge,’ says Ramaphosa on KZN campaign trail
Rassie hits the reset button — here’s how Springboks will find their North Star to 2027
DM168

Rassie hits the reset button — here’s how Springboks will find their North Star to 2027

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Undersea Cable Damage Causes Internet Outages Across Africa
Newsdeck

Undersea Cable Damage Causes Internet Outages Across Africa
Putin seen winning landslide 88% of Russian election vote
Newsdeck

Putin seen winning landslide 88% of Russian election vote
Three Coptic Egyptian monks killed in South Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
Newsdeck

Three Coptic Egyptian monks killed in South Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
Michigan school shooter's father convicted of manslaughter
Newsdeck

Michigan school shooter's father convicted of manslaughter

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.