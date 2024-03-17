Defend Truth

FF+ manifesto — Cape Exit, guns and community councils

Leader of the Freedom Front Plus, Dr Pieter Groenewald, at the party's election manifesto launch at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria on 2 March 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier)
By Ferial Haffajee
17 Mar 2024
Predictably, because it has a largely white Afrikaans-speaking following, the Freedom Front Plus is deeply concerned about farm attacks and wants to abolish black economic empowerment and affirmative action. It also wants less government and more private sector involvement in running our lives.

The theme of the Freedom Front Plus manifesto is to “Stand up and Build” like the “pioneers” or early Afrikaans colonialists. The party supports a more muscular federal system and autonomy for community councils.

Crime and corruption

  • Focus on a rural safety plan to stop farm attacks and livestock theft;
  • Focus on drug trafficking and gangs;
  • Prosecutor-driven investigation;
  • Protect the rights of gun owners;
  • Make private spending on safety and security tax-deductible.

Economy

  • Free market;
  • Enable a Fourth Industrial Revolution;
  • Privatise all state-owned enterprises;
  • End affirmative action (“the root cause of poor service delivery”) and black economic empowerment;
  • Skin colour is not an indicator of disadvantage;
  • Increase VAT;
  • Tax rebates for when you do the government’s work, such as repairing potholes and paying for security.

Education

  • Higher pay for teachers at poor schools;
  • Community-run schools and home schooling are encouraged;
  • Schools can choose whether to be run by the government or a community council;
  • Mother-tongue teaching – the party “condemns the creeping language imperialism of Anglophiles”.

Food

  • Return fishing quotas to communities; fix the fisheries department;
  • Tariff protection for the agricultural sector; protect food security;
  • Property owners must create arable, fertile land.

Global policy

  • Self-interest and mutual respect are guiding principles;
  • Reinforce South Africa’s central role in Africa;
  • Support a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Governance

  • Smaller, more agile government limited to defence, policing and justice – one minister per portfolio; no deputy ministers;
  • The rest of the government should be run by autonomous community councils and the private sector – “authority should be exercised on the lowest possible level”;
  • These councils manage schools, old-age and children’s homes, community institutions (like museums and heritage sites);
  • Expand the definitions of community property associations;
  • Reduce the size of municipalities;
  • Public service should be a service provider rather than a job creator;
  • Support a Cape Exit (CapeXit) – “registered voters in the Western Cape are afforded the opportunity to express a view on the path of self-determination”.

Jobs

  • Deregulated labour market;
  • Abolish transformation targets and focus on development.

Land

  • More effective  use of provisions in constitutional and expropriation legislation to accelerate land reform.

Migration

  • Amend the Expropriation Amendment bill, which sets out how to expropriate land without compensation; place the right to confiscate with the high courts;
  • Immediately redistribute state-owned land and implement a “willing seller, willing buyer” policy after that;
  • Protect private property rights.

Health

  • Encourage and enshrine public-private healthcare delivery systems;
  • Focus on preventive primary healthcare;
  • Stop overregulation of medical aids.

National Health Insurance

  • Abolish plans for National Health Insurance.

Power cuts

  • Rapid transition to renewable energy – tax incentives and zero-rate solar panels;
  • Unbundle Eskom over the medium to long term and privatise it;
  • Incentives for solar installations.

Climate change/environment

  • Empower Green Scorpions;
  • Retire coal-fired power stations;
  • Upgrade sewerage works and dumping sites;
  • Drainage nets in the stormwater system;
  • Ban canned lion hunts and cosmetic product testing on animals.

Reality check

The Freedom Front Plus is going to be an outlier in the 29 May elections because its policies and clear-eyed focus on a specific constituency are tried and tested. But the jury is out on whether its manifesto, with its philosophy of own affairs, a “Cape Exit” and rights (read for white and some coloured people), is in keeping with the constitutional imperatives of a unitary state built on the principle of social justice.

What’s good?

The environmental section and proposals on living multilingualism are good. We particularly like the tax rebates where we do the government’s work, such as fixing potholes. DM

 

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

