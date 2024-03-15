The 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards, and more from around the world

Sharon Stone walks up to the stage during the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Chloe Bailey attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 14 March 2024. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Lushious Massacr attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 14 March 2024. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Mistress Isabelle Brooks attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 14 March 2024. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
A group of Muslim women take a selfie at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the first Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan, in the Old City of Jerusalem, 15 March 2024. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in Koran was during its last 10 nights. EPA-EFE/JAMAL AWAD
Israeli police officers keep watch as Muslim worshippers make their way to the Al-Aqsa Mosque to attend the first Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan, in the Old City of Jerusalem, 15 March 2024. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in Koran was during its last 10 nights. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Muslim worshippers attend the first Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the Old City of Jerusalem, 15 March 2024. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in Koran was during its last 10 nights. EPA-EFE/JAMAL AWAD
Dancers dressed in historical costumes perform on the steps of the Hungarian National Museum during the official state commemoration ceremony to mark the 176th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1848 revolution and war of independence against Habsburg rule in Budapest, Hungary, 15 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH
Labour activists dressed as chickens campaign for Britain’s prime minister to call a general election outside Downing Street in London, Britain, 15 March 2024. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A ‘Ninot,’ a papier-mache sculpture of a falla installation, depicting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is on display in Valencia, Spain, 15 March 2024. The traditional Fallas festivities are held in Valencia region annually from 15 to 19 March to commemorate Saint Joseph, the patron of carpenters. The fallas installations of parodic papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures are burnt on 19 March to end the festival. EPA-EFE/BIEL ALINO
Hussar guards of honour ride on horsebacks during celebrations marking the 176th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1848 revolution and war of independence against Habsburg rule, in front of the House of Parliament in Budapest, Hungary, 15 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH
Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate (C) arrives at the court for a hearing on pre-trial judicial procedures, at the Bucharest Court in Bucharest, Romania, 15 March 2024. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested on 29 December 2022 as a result of the DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) inquiry on charges of human trafficking and intention to form an organized crime group. Romanian police stated that the two brothers and their associates coerced victims for creating a paid pornography service for social media platforms. On 31 March 2023, Tate brothers and their associates were moved from police custody to house arrest with immediate effect. The court will also consider on 03 November the issue regarding insurance measures imposed on seized assets, as Tate brothers want their seized goods back. The trial itself has not started yet, despite a year has passed since the beginning of the investigations in the Tate case. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Houthi supporters wave a Palestinian flag during a protest against the US and Israel and in solidarity with the Palestinians, in Sana’a, Yemen, 15 March 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters have rallied in Sana’a to protest against the United States and Israel and show solidarity with Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. The rally came just a day after the Houthis vowed to prevent Israel-linked ships from passing through the Indian Ocean towards the Cape of Good Hope, according to a speech by the top leader of the Houthis, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. The US-led coalition continues to strike Houthi targets in Yemen as it seeks to degrade the Houthis’ abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden amid high tensions in the Middle East. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Sculptures that form part of one of the ‘Fallas’ are seen during the traditional ‘mascleta’ as part of the Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, 15 March 2024. The traditional Fallas festivities are held in Valencia region annually from 15 to 19 March to commemorate Saint Joseph, the patron of carpenters. The fallas installations of parodic papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures are burnt on 19 March to end the festival. EPA-EFE/BIEL ALINO
Crews work on the construction of a jetty (L, rear) on the Gaza coastline, south of Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 15 March 2024. The jetty is reportedly being built to facilitate aid deliveries by sea. A Spanish NGO Open Arms vessel carrying humanitarian aid arrived off the coast of the Gaza Strip on 15 March. The Spanish NGO, in a joint mission with US-based aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK), is working from the Mediterranean island of Cyprus to open a maritime corridor for humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population of Gaza. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Demonstrators with the group “Abandon Biden” hold signs during a news conference prior to President Joe Biden’s visit in Saginaw, Michigan, US, on Thursday, March 14, 2024. In Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, President Joe Biden’s campaign sees signs for optimism, even as recent polling shows Biden trailing presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump in those key battlegrounds. Photographer: Nic Antaya/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A model presents creations by Indian designers Paras and Shalini during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai, India, 15 March 2024. The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week runs from 13 to 17 March 2024. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
A model presents a creation by Indian fashion label Itrh during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai, India, 15 March 2024. The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week runs from 13 to 17 March 2024. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
A general view during a private view of “Ici Repose” curated by Emie Diamond at The House Of KOKO on March 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images). DM
Comments - Please login in order to comment.