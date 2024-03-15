Maverick Life

IN PICTURES

The 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards, and more from around the world

The 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards, and more from around the world
(L-R) Alexandra Shipp and Sydney Sweeney walk onstage during the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
15 Mar 2024
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

Sharon Stone walks up to the stage during the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Chloe Bailey attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 14 March 2024. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Lushious Massacr attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 14 March 2024. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Mistress Isabelle Brooks attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 14 March 2024. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A group of Muslim women take a selfie at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the first Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan, in the Old City of Jerusalem, 15 March 2024. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in Koran was during its last 10 nights. EPA-EFE/JAMAL AWAD

Israeli police officers keep watch as Muslim worshippers make their way to the Al-Aqsa Mosque to attend the first Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan, in the Old City of Jerusalem, 15 March 2024. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in Koran was during its last 10 nights. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Muslim worshippers attend the first Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the Old City of Jerusalem, 15 March 2024. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in Koran was during its last 10 nights. EPA-EFE/JAMAL AWAD

Dancers dressed in historical costumes perform on the steps of the Hungarian National Museum during the official state commemoration ceremony to mark the 176th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1848 revolution and war of independence against Habsburg rule in Budapest, Hungary, 15 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH

Labour activists dressed as chickens campaign for Britain’s prime minister to call a general election outside Downing Street in London, Britain, 15 March 2024. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A ‘Ninot,’ a papier-mache sculpture of a falla installation, depicting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is on display in Valencia, Spain, 15 March 2024. The traditional Fallas festivities are held in Valencia region annually from 15 to 19 March to commemorate Saint Joseph, the patron of carpenters. The fallas installations of parodic papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures are burnt on 19 March to end the festival. EPA-EFE/BIEL ALINO

Hussar guards of honour ride on horsebacks during celebrations marking the 176th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1848 revolution and war of independence against Habsburg rule, in front of the House of Parliament in Budapest, Hungary, 15 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH

Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate (C) arrives at the court for a hearing on pre-trial judicial procedures, at the Bucharest Court in Bucharest, Romania, 15 March 2024. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested on 29 December 2022 as a result of the DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) inquiry on charges of human trafficking and intention to form an organized crime group. Romanian police stated that the two brothers and their associates coerced victims for creating a paid pornography service for social media platforms. On 31 March 2023, Tate brothers and their associates were moved from police custody to house arrest with immediate effect. The court will also consider on 03 November the issue regarding insurance measures imposed on seized assets, as Tate brothers want their seized goods back. The trial itself has not started yet, despite a year has passed since the beginning of the investigations in the Tate case. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Houthi supporters wave a Palestinian flag during a protest against the US and Israel and in solidarity with the Palestinians, in Sana’a, Yemen, 15 March 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters have rallied in Sana’a to protest against the United States and Israel and show solidarity with Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. The rally came just a day after the Houthis vowed to prevent Israel-linked ships from passing through the Indian Ocean towards the Cape of Good Hope, according to a speech by the top leader of the Houthis, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. The US-led coalition continues to strike Houthi targets in Yemen as it seeks to degrade the Houthis’ abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden amid high tensions in the Middle East. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Sculptures that form part of one of the ‘Fallas’ are seen during the traditional ‘mascleta’ as part of the Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, 15 March 2024. The traditional Fallas festivities are held in Valencia region annually from 15 to 19 March to commemorate Saint Joseph, the patron of carpenters. The fallas installations of parodic papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures are burnt on 19 March to end the festival. EPA-EFE/BIEL ALINO

Crews work on the construction of a jetty (L, rear) on the Gaza coastline, south of Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 15 March 2024. The jetty is reportedly being built to facilitate aid deliveries by sea. A Spanish NGO Open Arms vessel carrying humanitarian aid arrived off the coast of the Gaza Strip on 15 March. The Spanish NGO, in a joint mission with US-based aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK), is working from the Mediterranean island of Cyprus to open a maritime corridor for humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population of Gaza. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Demonstrators with the group “Abandon Biden” hold signs during a news conference prior to President Joe Biden’s visit in Saginaw, Michigan, US, on Thursday, March 14, 2024. In Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, President Joe Biden’s campaign sees signs for optimism, even as recent polling shows Biden trailing presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump in those key battlegrounds. Photographer: Nic Antaya/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A model presents creations by Indian designers Paras and Shalini during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai, India, 15 March 2024. The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week runs from 13 to 17 March 2024. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A model presents a creation by Indian fashion label Itrh during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai, India, 15 March 2024. The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week runs from 13 to 17 March 2024. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A general view during a private view of “Ici Repose” curated by Emie Diamond at The House Of KOKO on March 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images). DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

eThekwini ‘on brink of collapse’ as city struggles with Samwu strike fallout
Maverick News

eThekwini ‘on brink of collapse’ as city struggles with Samwu strike fallout
Fact Check — Can Zuma stand for election if he has a criminal record?
Maverick News

Fact Check — Can Zuma stand for election if he has a criminal record?
SA gets a glimpse of a Multi-Party Charter coalition post the May elections and it's not pretty
Maverick News

SA gets a glimpse of a Multi-Party Charter coalition post the May elections and it's not pretty
Restaurants like Obi are dealing decisively with those who book but don’t pitch
TGIFood

Restaurants like Obi are dealing decisively with those who book but don’t pitch
The Book of South African Proverbs
South Africa

The Book of South African Proverbs

TOP READS IN SECTION

The profound challenges of emigration: Insights from South African families
Maverick Life

The profound challenges of emigration: Insights from South African families
Get moving to reduce your health risks and cut medical costs – Vitality Habit Index
South Africa

Get moving to reduce your health risks and cut medical costs – Vitality Habit Index
Orange River Wine Route — following the Grape Trail all along the Mother River
Maverick Life

Orange River Wine Route — following the Grape Trail all along the Mother River
Student accommodation crisis sees sales soar at The One – Stellenbosch’s premier private residence
Maverick Life

Student accommodation crisis sees sales soar at The One – Stellenbosch’s premier private residence
Insomnia: how chronic sleep problems can lead to a spiralling decline in mental health
Maverick Life

Insomnia: how chronic sleep problems can lead to a spiralling decline in mental health

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

[%% img-description %%]

Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four is wrapped up!

But you can still watch the panel sessions and share your thoughts on our virtual event page.