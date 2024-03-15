Newsdeck

Tennis

Stung into action, Alcaraz flees the bees at Indian Wells

Stung into action, Alcaraz flees the bees at Indian Wells
INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Alexander Zverev of Germany and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain watch as bees are removed from the stadium during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 14, 2024 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
By Reuters
15 Mar 2024
0

March 15 (Reuters) - Carlos Alcaraz said he surprised himself by staying focused despite being stung on the forehead at Indian Wells on Thursday after the Spaniard's quarter-final against Alexander Zverev was interrupted by a swarm of bees.

The world number two was serving in the third game of the match when the bees descended upon him. The 20-year-old tried swatting them away with his racket but eventually ran for cover after being stung.

Alcaraz, who emerged with a 6-3 6-1 victory to keep his title defence on track, said the bees were all over him.

“I saw some bees around but I thought it was just a few of them, just not too many,” he told reporters.

“But I saw the sky and there was thousands flying, stuck in my hair, going to me. It was crazy. I tried to stay away from them, but it was impossible.”

Play resumed after an hour and 48 minutes, during which a beekeeper was called to control the situation.

“When we stepped on court, there were a few bees in the corner, it was bothering us. We couldn’t start playing again. When we decided to warm up a bit to see how it goes, I was hitting some balls and seeing some bees around me,” Alcaraz said.

“I couldn’t stay focused on the ball, I was focused on the bees and tried to (keep them) away. That’s why we stopped a few more times before the match began again.

“After that, we decided to warm up and I saw that the bees weren’t around anymore. I tried not think about them anymore.

“It was a really important game for me. I surprised myself that I stayed focus on the match, not on the bees.”

American Coco Gauff, who was also in action late in the day, said she was relieved to avoid the invasion.

“That’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen happen at a tennis court,” Gauff said.

“Hopefully it will never happen again, at least not to me.”

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

SA gets a glimpse of a Multi-Party Charter coalition post the May elections and it's not pretty
Maverick News

SA gets a glimpse of a Multi-Party Charter coalition post the May elections and it's not pretty
After the Bell: Gordhan’s blunders on the runway to the failed SAA privatisation deal
South Africa

After the Bell: Gordhan’s blunders on the runway to the failed SAA privatisation deal
The Book of South African Proverbs
South Africa

The Book of South African Proverbs
Fact Check — Can Zuma stand for election if he has a criminal record?
Maverick News

Fact Check — Can Zuma stand for election if he has a criminal record?
IFP trounces ANC again in KZN, sweeping three Newcastle wards, while ruling party defies Gauteng naysayers
Maverick News

IFP trounces ANC again in KZN, sweeping three Newcastle wards, while ruling party defies Gauteng naysayers

TOP READS IN SECTION

Undersea Cable Damage Causes Internet Outages Across Africa
Newsdeck

Undersea Cable Damage Causes Internet Outages Across Africa
Three Coptic Egyptian monks killed in South Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
Newsdeck

Three Coptic Egyptian monks killed in South Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
US House passes bill to force ByteDance to divest TikTok or face ban
Newsdeck

US House passes bill to force ByteDance to divest TikTok or face ban
Alec Baldwin asks judge to dismiss charges in 'Rust' shooting
Newsdeck

Alec Baldwin asks judge to dismiss charges in 'Rust' shooting
Putin warns the West: Russia is ready for nuclear war
Newsdeck

Putin warns the West: Russia is ready for nuclear war

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

[%% img-description %%]

Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four is wrapped up!

But you can still watch the panel sessions and share your thoughts on our virtual event page.