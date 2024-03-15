Newsdeck

Newsdeck

S&P 500 Falls as $5.3 Trillion Options Test Looms: Markets Wrap

S&P 500 Falls as $5.3 Trillion Options Test Looms: Markets Wrap
A pedestrian looks at an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The frenzy for Japanese stocks hit a record high on Wednesday amid an ongoing surge in foreign demand for the nations equities and position adjustments taken before the rebalancing of an MSCI equity index. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
15 Mar 2024
0

The stock market fell as big tech sold off and a pile of options expiring Friday threatened to trigger sudden price swings.

Wall Street traders are bracing for a quarterly episode ominously known as triple witching in which derivatives contracts tied to stocks, index options and futures are scheduled to mature — compelling traders en masse to roll over their existing positions or to start new ones. About $5.3 trillion are set to expire this time, according to Rocky Fishman, founder of derivatives analytical firm Asym 500.

“It’s a day in which the direction of the market is very, very difficult to predict,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “The ‘internals’ get so skewed by the expiration that they don’t tell us anything. It will be important that investors don’t use today’s action when trying to decipher what is going to happen in the marketplace next week and beyond.”

The options episode comes at a critical juncture for markets positioning for next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting. A recent pickup in inflation isn’t likely to shift officials’ forecasts for three interest-rate cuts this year and four in 2025, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg News.

The S&P 500 dropped to around 5,130, with trading volume that was 40% above the 30-day average. The Nasdaq 100 fell about 1%. Adobe Inc. tumbled on a weak sales outlook. Nvidia Corp. whipsawed, while heading toward its 10th straight weekly advance. Treasury 10-year yields topped 4.3%, extending this week’s increase to almost 25 basis points.

Stock Volatility Climbs With Big Options Test

“This week has been remarkably confusing on multiple fronts,” said Florian Ielpo at Lombard Odier Asset Management. “The macroeconomic news flow has made it clear that the US economy is unexpectedly slowing down, while inflation is decelerating at a slower pace. Instead of focusing on the economic slowdown, markets have fully embraced the inflation narrative.”

The rally in equity markets could falter if sticky inflation prompts the Fed to turn more hawkish next week and signal fewer-than-expected rate cuts, according to Barclays Plc strategists led by Emmanuel Cau.

“With the Fed so far endorsing current market pricing of three cuts starting in June, investors continue to see the glass half full on the soft landing narrative,” they wrote.

The glide path to the Fed’s 2% inflation target is anything but smooth and the final mile to the finish line is likely to take some time and a lot more data to gauge its progress, according to Carol Schleif at BMO Family Office.

“The earliest possible cut could be June, though we wouldn’t be shocked to see that delayed to later in the year if the data continues to come in hot as recent data has,” she noted. “Our base case is for three total rate cuts in 2024, though it’s possible that the Fed cuts rates even fewer times if the economic data surprises to the upside.”

Treasury Yields Near 2024 Highs

Corporate Highlights:

  • Nippon Steel Corp. said it’s determined to complete its $14.1 billion acquisition of United States Steel Corp., even after President Joe Biden stated the company should stay in US hands.
  • JD.com Inc. said it will not make an offer for British electronics retailer Currys Plc, just days after US buyout firm Elliott Investment Management also walked away.
  • Binance Holdings Ltd. has tightened requirements for listing new digital tokens, stepping up efforts to bolster investor protections on its platform.
  • Boeing Co. has sent a so-called multi-operator message to operators of the 787 jetliner following an in-flight incident involving the long-distance jet a few days ago, in which the plane briefly and rapidly lost altitude, injuring multiple people on board.
  • United Airlines Holdings Inc. is close to securing three dozen or more Airbus A321neo jets from aircraft lessors as it looks to replace Boeing Co. 737 Max 10 orders that are at least five years behind schedule, according to people familiar with the matter.
  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s drug Rezdiffra gained the first US approval to treat a potentially deadly liver disease that affects millions worldwide, succeeding in an area where some bigger rivals have failed.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc plunged after a jury awarded an Illinois woman $60 million in damages, saying the company’s Enfamil baby formula led to the death of her premature baby.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 11:06 a.m. New York time
  • The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed
  • The MSCI World index fell 0.4%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%
  • The euro was little changed at $1.0888
  • The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2738
  • The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 149.02 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 3.2% to $68,415.66
  • Ether fell 3.5% to $3,705.4

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.31%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.44%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.10%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
  • Spot gold was little changed

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

eThekwini ‘on brink of collapse’ as city struggles with Samwu strike fallout
Maverick News

eThekwini ‘on brink of collapse’ as city struggles with Samwu strike fallout
SA gets a glimpse of a Multi-Party Charter coalition post the May elections and it's not pretty
Maverick News

SA gets a glimpse of a Multi-Party Charter coalition post the May elections and it's not pretty
Restaurants like Obi are dealing decisively with those who book but don’t pitch
TGIFood

Restaurants like Obi are dealing decisively with those who book but don’t pitch
The Book of South African Proverbs
South Africa

The Book of South African Proverbs
Fact Check — Can Zuma stand for election if he has a criminal record?
Maverick News

Fact Check — Can Zuma stand for election if he has a criminal record?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Undersea Cable Damage Causes Internet Outages Across Africa
Newsdeck

Undersea Cable Damage Causes Internet Outages Across Africa
Three Coptic Egyptian monks killed in South Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
Newsdeck

Three Coptic Egyptian monks killed in South Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
Alec Baldwin asks judge to dismiss charges in 'Rust' shooting
Newsdeck

Alec Baldwin asks judge to dismiss charges in 'Rust' shooting
US House passes bill to force ByteDance to divest TikTok or face ban
Newsdeck

US House passes bill to force ByteDance to divest TikTok or face ban
Putin warns the West: Russia is ready for nuclear war
Newsdeck

Putin warns the West: Russia is ready for nuclear war

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

[%% img-description %%]

Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four is wrapped up!

But you can still watch the panel sessions and share your thoughts on our virtual event page.