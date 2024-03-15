TGIFOOD

FORTI’S CUCINA POVERA

Ragù Napoletano (Neapolitan-style ragù sauce for pasta)

Ragù Napoletano (Neapolitan-style ragù sauce for pasta)
Fortunato Mazzone’s Ragù Napoletano (Neapolitan-style ragù sauce for pasta). (Photo by Forti | collage by Tony Jackman)
By Fortunato Mazzone
15 Mar 2024
0

In this series, I explore Italy’s cucina povera, the food of the country’s poor people, which is very much in vogue. In this edition, I share my recipe for Neapolitan-style ragù.

Napoletano ragù, from Naples, is one of the two styles of this meat sauce in Italy, the other being ragù Bolognese, from Bologna. Essentially, it is a meat and tomato sauce cooked on a low heat for a long time.

The cucina povera, or poor people’s food, is absolutely in vogue in Italy and around the world at the moment. Even Michelin-starred chefs have seized upon these centuries-old traditional foods served on the tables of the common people in rural Italy and turned them into fashionable food served in restaurants. 

Fortunato Mazzone in his Italian realm, centre, with (left) his pesce in cartoccio and, right, his Pasta e Fazul, also coming up in this series. (Photos supplied; collage by Tony Jackman)

Fortunato Mazzone in his Italian realm, centre, with (left) his pesce in cartoccio and, right, his Pasta e Fazul, previously published in this series. (Photos supplied; collage by Tony Jackman)

These dishes are not only delicious and wholesome but often very cheap to make. Perfect for contemporary South Africa.

This sauce freezes fantastically, so you can make it weeks before you need it and use it when you need big flavour.

The emphasis must be on a gentle cooking process with respect for your ingredients. I serve the ragu with paccheri pasta, chunky tubes from the Campania region of Italy. Never overcook the pasta; 100g dry pasta per person is a good portion size.

(Serves 6)

Ingredients

100ml good virgin olive oil

4 x 400g cans of chopped, peeled Italian tomatoes

2 large Tbsp tomato paste

half a bottle of good robust red wine such as cabernet sauvignon or chianti

1 large diced onion

2 celery stalks, diced

1 large carrot, diced

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

300g chuck steak, cut into chunks

6 Italian salsicce or good coarse pork sausage

half a fresh chicken on the bone, cut into coarse chunks

handful of fresh basil

sea salt and black pepper

Method

In your largest pot, and using lots of oil (at least 100ml), braise the diced carrots, onion, garlic and celery on a modest heat until glossy. It is important that they do not burn.

Add the chuck and chicken in large pieces with the sausage and cook slowly, turning over, until lightly browned.

Add the wine slowly into the pot in drops, stirring and reducing until all the alcohol has evaporated and the sauce is reaching a nice thick consistency at the base of the pot.

At this point, add the tomato paste and stir in. Cook for a further 5 minutes, stirring continuously to prevent any burning.

Add the peeled tomato and the basil and season to taste with sea salt and black pepper.

Allow to simmer slowly for two to three hours. The meat should now be dissolving into the sauce, which should have thickened and browned.

Serve with paccheri pasta prepared in lots of rapidly boiling salted water and served al dente, meaning with some good bite left to the pasta. DM

Fortunato Mazzone is the boss at the Forti Group of restaurants.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

[%% img-description %%]

Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four is wrapped up!

But you can still watch the panel sessions and share your thoughts on our virtual event page.