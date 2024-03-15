Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Bankers in India to get higher salary increases than Singapore, Hong Kong

Bankers in India to get higher salary increases than Singapore, Hong Kong
Pedestrians walk on a street as the city is engulfed in heavy smog in New Delhi, India, 4 November 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA)
By Bloomberg
15 Mar 2024
0

Finance professionals in India are in line for higher salary hikes than those in Hong Kong and Singapore this year, underscoring how firms are tapping the nation’s economic boom as China slows, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. 

Salaries in India could rise by 10% in 2024, analyst Sarah Jane Mahmud wrote in a note on Friday, citing survey data from consulting firm Aon. That compares with 4% in the two financial hubs.

HSBC Holdings Plc and Julius Baer Group are ramping up their client advisory in the world’s most populous country as they seek to manage a greater share of the nation’s wealth. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is also expanding and DBS Group Holdings Ltd. continues to grow, the analyst wrote. 

Read More: HK Bankers Earn Up to 46% More Than Their Singapore Peers 

Investment bankers can already earn more in India’s major urban centers such as Mumbai and GIFT city, the nation’s free market zone, than in Singapore and Hong Kong. The average base salary is 4.5% higher than in Hong Kong and 7.7% more than in Singapore, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s analysis of a survey by recruiter Michael Page. Private bankers’ pay, however, lags behind by 50% to 78% in non-executive roles. As India’s wealth industry grows, that gap will narrow.

“Salaries will continue to rise given the large demand-supply gap at senior levels, as will talent for compliance, risk assessment and technology,” in India, said Amit Agarwal, managing partner at search firm Stanton Chase. Banks are paying more for heads of businesses, and salaries of over $1- million are common for senior leaders, he said.

While India has higher income tax rates and weaker infrastructure than Singapore and Hong Kong, the lower cost of living is a benefit, according to the report. The average monthly rent in upscale Bandra, Mumbai is $1.76 per square foot, compared with $5.29 in Hong Kong and $5.09 in Singapore, according to government statistics, the report found.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Joshlin Smith accused bail hearing sees violence flare, police attacked outside court
Maverick News

Joshlin Smith accused bail hearing sees violence flare, police attacked outside court
SA gets a glimpse of a Multi-Party Charter coalition post the May elections and it's not pretty
Maverick News

SA gets a glimpse of a Multi-Party Charter coalition post the May elections and it's not pretty
IFP trounces ANC again in KZN, sweeping three Newcastle wards, while ruling party defies Gauteng naysayers
Maverick News

IFP trounces ANC again in KZN, sweeping three Newcastle wards, while ruling party defies Gauteng naysayers
Government mute on tourist bannings, ignores urgent request for official statement
Maverick News

Government mute on tourist bannings, ignores urgent request for official statement
Undersea Cable Damage Causes Internet Outages Across Africa
Newsdeck

Undersea Cable Damage Causes Internet Outages Across Africa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Government mute on tourist bannings, ignores urgent request for official statement
Business Maverick

Government mute on tourist bannings, ignores urgent request for official statement
SAA privatisation deal reaches the end of the runway, but fails to take off
Business Maverick

SAA privatisation deal reaches the end of the runway, but fails to take off
Get moving to reduce your health risks and cut medical costs – Vitality Habit Index
South Africa

Get moving to reduce your health risks and cut medical costs – Vitality Habit Index
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
El Niño’s impact has been erratic for SA commercial grain farmers
Business Maverick

El Niño’s impact has been erratic for SA commercial grain farmers

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

[%% img-description %%]

Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four is wrapped up!

But you can still watch the panel sessions and share your thoughts on our virtual event page.