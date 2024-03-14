Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Nestlé faces investor challenge over healthy food targets

Nestlé faces investor challenge over healthy food targets
Swiss food giant Nestlé is under pressure to produce healthier food. nestle
By Bloomberg
14 Mar 2024
0

Nestlé is facing a formal demand from some shareholders, including Legal & General Investment Management, to significantly improve the amount of healthy food the Swiss consumer group sells. 

A coalition of investors, led by ShareAction, has filed a resolution asking the maker of Kit Kat chocolate to set targets to increase sales of healthier foods, at a time of surging ill health related to poor nutrition worldwide. It also wants Nestlé to implement internationally accepted standards that define healthy food. 

For the measure to pass at least 50% plus one vote of the registered share capital represented at the annual meeting in April would need to be cast in favour of the resolution.

Pressure is growing on food companies to make their range of products healthier, especially with obesity becoming a global health crisis in much of the developed world and on the rise in emerging markets. Unhealthy diets are a driving factor behind the global growth rates of obesity, increasing the risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke and some cancers, according to the World Health Organization. The health agency estimates that obesity will cost the global economy $4.3-trillion a year by 2035. 

The move by ShareAction comes about six months after the responsible investing charity criticised the world’s biggest food maker for relying too “heavily on sales of less healthy foods” and not doing enough to drive sales of more nutritious products. 

While there have been discussions with Nestlé since then, they have reached “an impasse”, according to Maria Larsson Ortino, Senior Global ESG Manager at LGIM. 

“The company claims in its mission statement that its products have ‘the power to enhance lives,’ in reality three quarters of Nestlé’s global sales are unhealthy products containing high levels of salt, sugar and fats,” said Catherine Howarth, chief executive officer of ShareAction. 

She added that as Nestlé has “consistently failed” to set out how it will shift the balance of its sales toward healthier food options, investors have had to bring forward a resolution at the company’s annual meeting. 

Nestlé said ShareAction is targeting the wrong company and it would “have to agree to disagree” with the investor coalition. The assertion that 75% of the company’s sales are unhealthy is wrong, said a spokesperson, adding that Nestlé was the first food company to measure the nutritional value of its entire portfolio against a government endorsed rating system. 

“Our goal is to achieve success across all segments of our portfolio, ensuring that we responsibly address the diverse needs and preferences of all our consumers,” he added. 

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Government mute on tourist bannings, ignores urgent request for official statement
Business Maverick

Government mute on tourist bannings, ignores urgent request for official statement
Unfolding water crisis in Johannesburg deepens as officials scramble for answers
Maverick News

Unfolding water crisis in Johannesburg deepens as officials scramble for answers
SAA privatisation deal reaches the end of the runway, but fails to take off
Maverick News

SAA privatisation deal reaches the end of the runway, but fails to take off
The MK Effect — uncertainty, unpredictability, undesirability
South Africa

The MK Effect — uncertainty, unpredictability, undesirability
Scientists challenge research showing SA’s white shark population is stable
Our Burning Planet

Scientists challenge research showing SA’s white shark population is stable

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
After the Bell: Like Johnny Cash, Pravin Gordhan walked the line
Business Maverick

After the Bell: Like Johnny Cash, Pravin Gordhan walked the line
Ramokgopa proclaims ‘no need’ for electricity ministry by the end of year
Business Maverick

Ramokgopa proclaims ‘no need’ for electricity ministry by the end of year
Steinhoff: Reserve Bank manager signed off on billions in alleged unlawful cross-border transactions (Part One)
Maverick News

Steinhoff: Reserve Bank manager signed off on billions in alleged unlawful cross-border transactions (Part One)
Loaded for Bear: ‘Licence for Plunder’ – a Nobel prize-winning economist has second thoughts
Business Maverick

Loaded for Bear: ‘Licence for Plunder’ – a Nobel prize-winning economist has second thoughts

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.