Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asian stocks steady after declines in Wall Street: markets wrap

Asian stocks steady after declines in Wall Street: markets wrap
Chinese one-hundred yuan banknotes arranged in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, 18 October 2022. (Photo: Lam Yik/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
14 Mar 2024
0

Asian equities traded within tight ranges after a drop in technology stocks led to small declines in US shares.

Hong Kong equities advanced as did those on the mainland while Japanese stocks were mostly flat. Contracts for US shares were also little changed. The mixed trading followed a listless US session on Wednesday with the S&P 500 ending lower and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 falling 0.8% as Nvidia Corp. and Tesla Inc shares slipped. 

Nippon Steel Corp. erased its gains amid a report that President Joe Biden is expected to soon release a statement of concern about the company’s proposed purchase of United States Steel Corp. US Steel dropped as much as 15%, its biggest intraday loss since June 2020.

Shares related to copper miners in Asia rose after the metal jumped to an 11-month high on potential capacity cuts at Chinese smelters.

The Bank of Japan was again in the spotlight. Officials are considering an end to exchange-traded fund purchases the central bank began in 2010, according to people familiar with the matter. The move comes as inflation in Japan rises toward the BOJ’s target.

In China, investors are assessing the fallout of the nation’s struggling retail developers. Country Garden Holdings Co. missed a coupon payment on a yuan bond for the first time while China Vanke Co. is in talks with banks on a debt swap that would help it stave off its first bond default.

The moves in Chinese stocks came after officials pledged central government funds to encourage consumers and businesses to replace old equipment and goods, a pillar of its plan for economic growth of about 5% this year.

FX lethargy

Treasuries steadied in Asia after selling off on Wednesday with the 10-year yield rising four basis points. An index of the dollar was steady after a decline in the previous session, and the yen was marginally stronger at around 147 per dollar.

Markets are getting very comfortable with a soft-landing scenario lubricated by almost-synchronised global central bank easing, according to Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore. “At this point, it’s fair to say that nothing much is really happening in the FX space, except perhaps for the yen,” he wrote in a note. “We’ll need some sort of global market shock to shake FX out of its lethargy.”

US data due later in the week will offer further signs of the health of the US economy and the effect of monetary policy. Retail sales, producer prices, jobless claims and consumer sentiment figures are among the reports due this week, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision next week.

Also in focus is ByteDance Ltd. after the US House of Representatives passed a bill to ban TikTok in the US unless its Chinese owner sells the video-sharing app. 

Federal Reserve researchers said short positions in Treasury futures held by leveraged funds — known as the basis trade — could be as little as a third of commonly used estimates. That’s good news for bond investors given the Fed researchers found the leveraged nature of the trade can increase Treasury market fragility.

In commodities, oil held the biggest gain in about five weeks after US crude stockpiles shrunk and Ukraine attacked another Russian refinery. Gold rose for a second day, remaining close to its intraday record of $2,195.15 that was reached on Friday.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Government mute on tourist bannings, ignores urgent request for official statement
Business Maverick

Government mute on tourist bannings, ignores urgent request for official statement
Unfolding water crisis in Johannesburg deepens as officials scramble for answers
Maverick News

Unfolding water crisis in Johannesburg deepens as officials scramble for answers
SAA privatisation deal reaches the end of the runway, but fails to take off
Maverick News

SAA privatisation deal reaches the end of the runway, but fails to take off
The MK Effect — uncertainty, unpredictability, undesirability
South Africa

The MK Effect — uncertainty, unpredictability, undesirability
Scientists challenge research showing SA’s white shark population is stable
Our Burning Planet

Scientists challenge research showing SA’s white shark population is stable

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
After the Bell: Like Johnny Cash, Pravin Gordhan walked the line
Business Maverick

After the Bell: Like Johnny Cash, Pravin Gordhan walked the line
Ramokgopa proclaims ‘no need’ for electricity ministry by the end of year
Business Maverick

Ramokgopa proclaims ‘no need’ for electricity ministry by the end of year
Steinhoff: Reserve Bank manager signed off on billions in alleged unlawful cross-border transactions (Part One)
Maverick News

Steinhoff: Reserve Bank manager signed off on billions in alleged unlawful cross-border transactions (Part One)
Loaded for Bear: ‘Licence for Plunder’ – a Nobel prize-winning economist has second thoughts
Business Maverick

Loaded for Bear: ‘Licence for Plunder’ – a Nobel prize-winning economist has second thoughts

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.