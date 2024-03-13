Newsdeck

Newsdeck

UK Set to Ban Foreign Control of Media Firms Amid Telegraph Bid

UK Set to Ban Foreign Control of Media Firms Amid Telegraph Bid
Copies of The Daily Telegraph newspaper for sale on a newsstand in London, UK, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Rupert Murdochs News Corp. and the publisher of the UKs Daily Mail tabloid are weighing an offer for the company that owns the Telegraph newspaper and Spectator magazine, alongside United Arab Emirates-backed investment fund RedBird IMI, people familiar with the matter said. Photographer: Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
13 Mar 2024
0

Rishi Sunak’s government plans to ban foreign states from taking controlling stakes or influencing UK media companies, people familiar with the matter said, as ministers consider a UAE-linked takeover of the Telegraph newspaper.

The government is preparing to publish its proposal in the coming days, which would be attached to competition legislation currently passing through the House of Lords, the people said, asking not to be named discussing the plan. An announcement is expected in the Lords later Wednesday.

Under the proposal, regulators would be obliged to probe whether a takeover involved foreign states acquiring a controlling stake in British media companies. If they found that was the case, the Culture Secretary would then be required to issue an order blocking or unwinding the deal, one person said.

Read more: News Corp. Said to Mull Bid for Telegraph Owner With Rivals (3)

The potential for a foreign government to gain control over the nearly 170-year-old Telegraph newspaper and the Spectator magazine — via UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour’s majority holding in investment vehicle RedBird IMI — has caused an uproar in Westminster. The titles have historically been seen as supportive of the governing Conservative Party.

The Telegraph Media Group and RedBird declined to comment.

The legislative changes now being proposed through the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill could scupper the RedBird deal in its current form, one person said.

Currently, takeovers can be blocked by the Secretary of State if they raise concerns around competition, media plurality or national security. On Monday, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer was handed reports from the Competition and Markets Authority and media regulator Ofcom, after she referred the RedBird deal for an initial investigation.

She is expected to make a decision on whether to refer the deal for an in-depth investigation next week.

The government’s proposal comes in response to move by Conservative peer Tina Stowell to try to change the bill to ban a “foreign power” from acquiring a media or news organization “in any form.” The government will hope its counter-proposal will persuade her to back down.

The proposed ban on foreign control is expected to be put to a vote in the upper House of Lords later this month. It would have to be passed there and in the lower House of Commons and get Royal Assent before the new rules would come into force.

Bloomberg previously reported RedBird has already held discussions with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. and Daily Mail publisher Daily Mail & General Trust Plc on constructing a separate bid which would reduce its ownership stake in the Telegraph. It was unclear how the UK government’s plan would affect that.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Former Helen Suzman Foundation chief granted court order to halt cyberbully after ZEP challenges
Maverick Citizen

Former Helen Suzman Foundation chief granted court order to halt cyberbully after ZEP challenges
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Scientists challenge research showing SA’s white shark population is stable
South Africa

Scientists challenge research showing SA’s white shark population is stable
Vaal University of Technology executive faces conflict of interest allegation over son’s bursary
Maverick Citizen

Vaal University of Technology executive faces conflict of interest allegation over son’s bursary
Constantia killings — the Kamenov jewel collection and web of companies connected via murders
Maverick News

Constantia killings — the Kamenov jewel collection and web of companies connected via murders

TOP READS IN SECTION

Three Coptic Egyptian monks killed in South Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
Newsdeck

Three Coptic Egyptian monks killed in South Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
New Zealand says seizing black boxes from LATAM Boeing 787
Newsdeck

New Zealand says seizing black boxes from LATAM Boeing 787
South Africa's ANC likely to lose parliamentary majority in May vote, survey shows
Newsdeck

South Africa's ANC likely to lose parliamentary majority in May vote, survey shows
I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards
Newsdeck

Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted