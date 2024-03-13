Newsdeck

Leonid Volkov

Exiled Navalny ally blames Putin for assault with hammer

Exiled Navalny ally blames Putin for assault with hammer
Leonid Volkov, former Chief of Staff for Alexei Navalny and Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Foundation attends the Sakharov Community event at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 28 September 2022. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
By Reuters
13 Mar 2024
0

VILNIUS, March 13 (Reuters) - The top aide to late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny blamed the Kremlin on Wednesday after he was an assaulted with a hammer and tear gas outside his home in Vilnius.

In a post on Telegram, Leonid Volkov said he had returned home on Wednesday morning after a night in hospital, suffering from a broken arm and injuries from about 15 hammer blows to the leg.

“This is an obvious, typical criminal ‘hello’ from Putin, from criminal Petersburg”, he wrote.

“We will keep on working and we will not surrender”, Volkov added. “It hard but we’ll handle it… It’s good to know I’m still alive.”

There was no immediate comment from Moscow on the incident.

Earlier, former Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh posted images of Volkov with a bruise on his forehead, blood coming from a leg wound, and a vehicle with damage to the driver’s door and window.

“Volkov has just been attacked outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer,” she wrote on social media website X.

Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called the incident shocking and said the perpetrators must “answer for their crime”.

Lithuania’s police commissioner Renatas Pozela said police were devoting “huge resources” to investigate the assault.

He insisted that the attack did not mean that the European Union and NATO country of 2.8 million people, which borders Russia and Belarus and has become a base for Russian and Belarusian opposition figures, was no longer safe.

“This is a one-time even which we will successfully solve… Our people should not be afraid because of this”, said Pozela.

The U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania, Kara McDonald, said on social media X she was “shocked” by the news of the attack on Volkov.

“His resilience and courage in the face of recent attempts to silence and intimidate him are inspiring. The Navalny team remains an outspoken voice against Kremlin repression and brutality”, she said.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, died last month in an arctic prison. Russian authorities say he died of natural causes; his followers believe he was killed by the authorities, which the Kremlin denies.

In an interview with Reuters hours before Tuesday night’s assault, Volkov said leaders of Navalny’s movement in exile believed they were at risk.

“They know that Putin not only kills people inside Russia, he also kills people outside of Russia”, Volkov told Reuters in the interview. “We live in very dark times”.

(Reporting by Andrius SytasEditing by Stine Jacobsen, Terje Soslvik, Nick Macfie, Peter Graff)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Ramokgopa proclaims ‘no need’ for electricity ministry by the end of year
Maverick News

Ramokgopa proclaims ‘no need’ for electricity ministry by the end of year
Scientists challenge research showing SA’s white shark population is stable
South Africa

Scientists challenge research showing SA’s white shark population is stable
Vaal University of Technology executive faces conflict of interest allegation over son’s bursary
South Africa

Vaal University of Technology executive faces conflict of interest allegation over son’s bursary
‘Grave threat to our democracy’ — Parliament passes controversial electoral legislation
Maverick News

‘Grave threat to our democracy’ — Parliament passes controversial electoral legislation
The profound challenges of emigration: Insights from South African families
Maverick Life

The profound challenges of emigration: Insights from South African families

TOP READS IN SECTION

Three Coptic Egyptian monks killed in South Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
Newsdeck

Three Coptic Egyptian monks killed in South Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
New Zealand says seizing black boxes from LATAM Boeing 787
Newsdeck

New Zealand says seizing black boxes from LATAM Boeing 787
South Africa's ANC likely to lose parliamentary majority in May vote, survey shows
Newsdeck

South Africa's ANC likely to lose parliamentary majority in May vote, survey shows
I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards
Newsdeck

Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.