Business Maverick

Business Maverick

China’s battered solar firms eye reprieve from government’s power curbs

China’s battered solar firms eye reprieve from government’s power curbs
Solar panels and wind turbines on the outskirts of the new city area of Yumen, Gansu province, China, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
13 Mar 2024
0

China’s beleaguered solar manufacturers have seen their shares rebound in recent days as speculation mounts that the government will take steps to maintain the industry’s rapid build-up of capacity.

Beijing could end its policy of limiting installations when power curtailments rise above 5% of installed capacity for a given source, according to local media reports, which didn’t say where they got the information. The National Development and Reform Commission, which imposed the rule in 2018 to make electricity supply more efficient, didn’t respond to a faxed request for comment.

To meet its climate targets, China has engaged in a world-leading buildout of renewable energy. But the electricity grid at times has been overwhelmed by the additions, forcing plants to stop generating or even offer power at negative rates. The expansion has also left the solar industry with excess manufacturing capacity, which has weighed heavily on valuations in recent years. 

Doing away with the cap could allow developers to keep installing solar panels in several regions where grid constraints may have forced them to ratchet back, JP Morgan Chase & Co. analysts including Alan Hon said in a research note on Sunday. The bank has boosted its forecast for installations this year by 21% to 225 gigawatts — even higher than last year’s record. 

Shares in Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd., a leading solar glass manufacturer, have surged 10% this week through Tuesday’s close in Hong Kong, while equipment-maker Sungrow Power Supply Co. has risen 9.4% in Shenzhen. Top panel producers such as Longi Green Energy Technology Co. and Trina Solar Co. have also seen their stocks gain.

Curtailments have been a persistent headache for the industry because it’s difficult and costly to store renewable power. Electricity worth billions of dollars was squandered in 2017 when a boom in wind and solar — aided by generous government subsidies — couldn’t be absorbed by the grid. That was followed by years of slower installations.

This time might be different. Government officials have softened their tone on wasted power as clean energy becomes a major source of growth for the economy, Hon said. 

But even if the policy ends, the more fundamental problem with grid congestion will have to be addressed, said Dennis Ip, an analyst with Daiwa Capital Markets. That will require major investment in energy storage and transmission.

On the wire

The National People’s Congress’ emphasis on cutting China’s carbon emissions further could brighten the solar sector’s outlook.

Australian vinters and legislators said China proposed lifting punitive tariffs on the nation’s wine, signalling the end is near to a three-year trade dispute as both countries seek to strengthen ties.

China’s urgent iron ore hunt looks set to increase competition.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

After the Bell: Like Johnny Cash, Pravin Gordhan walked the line
Business Maverick

After the Bell: Like Johnny Cash, Pravin Gordhan walked the line
The profound challenges of emigration: Insights from South African families
Maverick Life

The profound challenges of emigration: Insights from South African families
Standing still is falling behind for Rassie’s Boks as Kolisi’s captaincy in the balance
Maverick News

Standing still is falling behind for Rassie’s Boks as Kolisi’s captaincy in the balance
Al Jama-ah sets sights on 'unseating DA in Western Cape'
Maverick News

Al Jama-ah sets sights on 'unseating DA in Western Cape'
‘Grave threat to our democracy’ — Parliament passes controversial electoral legislation
Maverick News

‘Grave threat to our democracy’ — Parliament passes controversial electoral legislation

TOP READS IN SECTION

Steinhoff: Reserve Bank manager signed off on billions in alleged unlawful cross-border transactions (Part One)
Business Maverick

Steinhoff: Reserve Bank manager signed off on billions in alleged unlawful cross-border transactions (Part One)
After the Bell: Like Johnny Cash, Pravin Gordhan walked the line
Business Maverick

After the Bell: Like Johnny Cash, Pravin Gordhan walked the line
On the sly, Chinese chemists have eroded SA’s PGM industry
DM168

On the sly, Chinese chemists have eroded SA’s PGM industry
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Loaded for Bear: ‘Licence for Plunder’ – a Nobel prize-winning economist has second thoughts
Business Maverick

Loaded for Bear: ‘Licence for Plunder’ – a Nobel prize-winning economist has second thoughts

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.