Newsdeck

Newsdeck

New Zealand says seizing black boxes from LATAM Boeing 787

New Zealand says seizing black boxes from LATAM Boeing 787
epa10904131 A LATAM plane stands at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile, 06 October 2023. The College of Air Traffic Controllers of Chile called for a cessation of activities this Friday throughout the entire country, a measure that affects the normality of air traffic, with at least a dozen flights cancelled, six departing from Santiago , and most with delays. EPA-EFE/Javier Martin
By Reuters
12 Mar 2024
0

SYDNEY, March 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Transport Accident Investigation Commission said on Tuesday it was seizing the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder of a LATAM Airlines LTM.SN Boeing BA.N 787 after an incident that left more than 50 people injured.

By Alasdair Pal

The New Zealand accident investigator said Chilean authorities had confirmed they had opened a probe into the flight, and it was assisting with their enquiries.

A spokesperson for TAIC said because the incident on the Sydney-Auckland flight on Monday occurred in international airspace it fell to Chilean accident investigation authority Direccion General de Aeronautica Civil (DGAC) to open an inquiry.

“TAIC is in the process of gathering evidence relevant to the inquiry, including seizing the cockpit voice and flight data recorders,” the New Zealand agency said, referring to the so-called “black boxes” that will provide more information on the flight’s trajectory and communications between pilots.

The airline and passengers aboard the flight said on Monday the plane with 263 passengers and nine crew members on board dropped abruptly mid-flight.

The cause of the apparent sudden change in trajectory of the flight is currently unexplained. Safety experts say most airplane accidents are caused by a cocktail of factors that need to be thoroughly investigated.

New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement it would also assist in the investigation if required.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ANC members implicated in State Capture defy appeal to withdraw from electoral list
Maverick News

ANC members implicated in State Capture defy appeal to withdraw from electoral list
Steinhoff: Reserve Bank manager signed off on billions in alleged unlawful cross-border transactions (Part One)
Maverick News

Steinhoff: Reserve Bank manager signed off on billions in alleged unlawful cross-border transactions (Part One)
Award-winning Karoo wool farmers win battle to have farms returned after government locked them out
South Africa

Award-winning Karoo wool farmers win battle to have farms returned after government locked them out
On the sly, Chinese chemists have eroded SA’s PGM industry
DM168

On the sly, Chinese chemists have eroded SA’s PGM industry
DA and Zuma’s MK party big winners; ANC and EFF flop, new Brenthurst survey finds
South Africa

DA and Zuma’s MK party big winners; ANC and EFF flop, new Brenthurst survey finds

TOP READS IN SECTION

Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards
Newsdeck

Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards
Five of six missing skiers found dead in Switzerland, police say
Newsdeck

Five of six missing skiers found dead in Switzerland, police say
South Africa's ANC likely to lose parliamentary majority in May vote, survey shows
Newsdeck

South Africa's ANC likely to lose parliamentary majority in May vote, survey shows
Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for 'Poor Things'
Newsdeck

Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for 'Poor Things'
At least 50 injured after 'technical problem' on LATAM flight to Auckland, NZ Herald reports
Newsdeck

At least 50 injured after 'technical problem' on LATAM flight to Auckland, NZ Herald reports

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.