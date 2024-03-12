Participants before the start of the plenary session of the Second Summit Economic and Humanitarian Forum 'Russia-Africa' in St Petersburg, Russia on 27 July 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Alexander Deminchuk / TASS Host Photo Agency Handout)

In recent years, Russia has embarked on an extensive campaign to strengthen its influence in Africa through educational initiatives, leveraging soft power tactics to deepen ties with the continent. This strategic endeavour traces back to the inaugural Russia-Africa summit in 2019, where president Vladimir Putin laid the groundwork for closer collaboration.

During the event, Russia was sold as a dependable strategic ally on the continent. It also aimed to solidify military contract agreements with various countries. For instance, the Nigerian government committed to acquiring Russian attack helicopters.

Building on the momentum of the summit, the second Russia-Africa summit convened in 2023, attracting 17 African heads of state. During the event, Russia entered into several agreements with these leaders. These agreements addressed issues such as preventing an arms race in space, enhancing cooperation in information security, and jointly combating terrorism on the continent.

Russian language programmes offered to Africans as far back as 2019

One of the standout initiatives Putin announced at the summit was the launch of a comprehensive educational project to introduce the Russian language across Africa. This ambitious endeavour, supported by the Russian education ministry, aimed to establish a widespread network of open education centres across the continent. This initiative, which ultimately aims to introduce the Russian language in more than 50 countries, began with 28 nations. It seeks to elevate the prominence of the Russian language in Africa and increase the admission of African students to Russian universities, which aims to foster stronger ties between the two regions.

However, the multiple arts, education, and science agreements signed at the 2023 summit were part of a plan that was already in motion since 2019 after discussions at the previous summit. In July 2020, Russia launched the ‘Distant Russian in Africa’ online programme to introduce the Russian language to Africans. The programme’s first phase involved 150 African students and teachers from Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, and Zambia, who participated in a 12-day intensive Russian language course. Russia complemented the online studies with in-person classes.

Developing Russian education centres in Africa

Expanding beyond virtual classrooms, Russia announced the establishment of physical open education centres in March 2023. These cultural hubs were designed to teach the Russian language to African schoolchildren through the Russkiy Mir Foundation (Russian World Foundation), which has developed education centres in partnership with learning institutions across the globe.

This government-sponsored organisation, established in June 2007, falls under both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education and Science. It is mandated to promote the Russian language as Russia’s national heritage and a significant aspect of Russian and world culture. The foundation was also tasked with developing Russian language teaching programmes across the globe.

The establishment of these centres was assigned to different regional universities in Russia. For example, Voronezh Teaching University was tasked with opening a Russian language centre serving the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Republic of the Congo; in Zambia and Namibia, Russian language centres were opened by RUDN University in Moscow; and Chelyabinsk University was assigned to provide Russian language teachers for Mali and Senegal. As of May 2021, there were 117 Russian centres in 53 countries globally, with eight in Africa.

To further integrate African languages into its educational landscape, in March 2023 Russia announced that African languages like Swahili and Amharic would be taught in Russian schools. Three schools in Moscow began teaching Swahili or Amharic as a second foreign language to young Russians in September 2023. This new step in Russia’s language education is important for building economic, diplomatic, and cultural ties with the African continent. At Moscow School No 1522, Amharic is taught by two students from the Institute of Asian and African Countries at Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Establishing partnerships with African universities

To commemorate its educational cooperation with Russia, on 27 January 2023 the University of Kinshasa in the DRC erected a monument of Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin during a ceremony attended by Russian diplomats, teachers, and students.

In November 2023, St Petersburg Technical University signed agreements with various higher learning institutions in Mali, including the National School of Engineering, the University of Humanities and Social Sciences, and the Private University Ahmed Baba, all based in Bamako. The agreements aimed to launch a Russian language centre, a Russian-African Network University Consortium information centre, and a pre-university training centre. The latter will train people in nature management and environmental protection, developing new systems to manage and protect natural resources, developing clean energy, and preserving cultural heritage.

Russia has already established universities for African students, like the Egyptian-Russian University in Egypt and the Moscow-based Russian University of Peoples Friendship, founded in 1960 to support newly independent countries. These institutions historically aligned with Soviet foreign policy objectives, particularly those in non-aligned countries. In 2021, Russia introduced the Russian-African Network University to bring together African and Russian universities under one umbrella institution.

Introducing special education programmes

Going beyond conventional fields like engineering and medical sciences, Russia is broadening its educational outreach to include journalism and religion in special programmes tailored for African students. On 22 September 2023, the chairperson of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation, Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin, and the Council of Muftis of Russia entered into a cooperation agreement with Burkina Faso. This collaboration aims to span international, scientific, theological, educational, and cultural projects, emphasising the importance of both religious and secular education. The parties envision facilitating student exchanges for deeper understanding between religious and non-religious institutions, while jointly fighting the rise of extremist ideologies among the youth.

On 01 August 2023, the African Exarchate reported that the Russian Orthodox Church in Africa sponsored 10 students to study the Russian language at the St Petersburg Theological Academy and seven more students to study in Moscow. Similarly, in December 2023 the African Exarchate reported that nine more African students from countries under the pastoral responsibility of the Russian Orthodox Patriarchal Exarchate of Africa had arrived in Moscow, where they met the acting Patriarchal Exarch of Africa, Bishop Konstantin of Zaraisk. These students, from Benin, the DRC, Kenya, and Malawi, enrolled in the Moscow Theological Academy preparatory department.

Establishing scientific and technological education partnerships

Russia is also leveraging its technological prowess to expand its educational influence in Africa. Recent developments include establishing a Russian language centre in Mali and initiating educational ventures in Nigeria run by Russian technology company, Robbo. On 10 August 2023, Robbo, known for developing robotic edtech kits, launched two educational ventures in Nigeria, investing $20,000. These projects, located at the Highlander Open School in Lagos and the National Institute of Information University in Port Harcourt, provide students with hands-on learning experiences in cutting-edge technology like 3D modelling and 3D printing, as well as the fundamentals of microelectronics and circuitry.

During an official visit to Russia on 28 September 2023, South Sudanese president Salva Kiir engaged in talks with Putin at the Kremlin. Putin expressed optimism about a refinery project in South Sudan being developed with a Russian company, highlighting its potential to bolster trade and economic relations. Putin emphasised the importance of ongoing cooperation in humanitarian efforts and also suggested that South Sudanese individuals could benefit from education at Russian institutions.

From 23 to 25 October 2023, the Russian House in Dar es Salaam hosted a robotics and astronomy event. The forum featured a special appearance by Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and included a screening of the Russian film ‘Challenge’. More than 800 Tanzanian students participated in the event, which had widespread coverage on the RT website.

The expansion of Russian influence in specialised fields like media, religion and security raises concerns about the potential for ideological influence, with the cooperation agreements potentially compromising the diversity of thought and values in African democracies. Experts caution that Russia’s efforts to position itself as an ally to African countries and foster anti-Western sentiment may intensify global strategic competition between Russia and the West, potentially turning Africa into a focus point. They also warn that Russia’s backing of authoritarian governments, including a string of coups in Africa in recent years, is undermining Africa’s democratic aspirations.

Russia’s renewed diplomatic efforts bear fruit

An in-depth investigation by Code for Africa has uncovered a strategic manoeuvre by Russia to reclaim its former Soviet-era dominance on the African continent, using a multifaceted approach that combines educational initiatives, language programmes, and trade partnerships. This resurgence comes in the aftermath of Western sanctions imposed on Russia following its controversial invasion of Ukraine. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, Russia distanced itself from Africa. Its economic and military influence in countries like Angola, Guinea-Bissau, and Mozambique waned and eventually disappeared. However, since the mid-2000s, Russia has been trying to rekindle its Soviet-era relations across the continent. Russia’s renewed diplomatic efforts in Africa kicked off after it annexed Crimea in 2014 as Moscow actively sought new geopolitical partners and economic opportunities. Russia’s diplomatic outreach towards Africa began to yield fruit almost immediately. African countries have backed the Kremlin in significant UN votes, such as the 2014 general assembly condemning Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the 2022 resolution denouncing Russia’s attempted annexation of four Ukrainian regions. Although a majority of 143 votes passed the second resolution, five member states voted against it and 35 countries abstained, thus contributing to Russia’s efforts to challenge the resolution. Of the abstentions,18 were from Africa. DM

Article co-written by iLAB deputy manager Mitchelle Awuor and iLAB investigative analysts Moffin Njoroge and Chike Odita. Edited by iLAB managing editor Athandiwe Saba, iLAB insights manager Nicholas Ibekwe and iLAB copy editor Theresa Mallinson.