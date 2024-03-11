Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Trump Asks for Hush-Money Trial Delay Pending Ruling

Trump Asks for Hush-Money Trial Delay Pending Ruling
Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Rome, Georgia on March 9.
By Bloomberg
11 Mar 2024
0

Donald Trump asked for his New York state hush-money trial to be delayed, citing his pending immunity appeal slated to be heard by the US Supreme Court next month.

Trump is scheduled to go on trial in New York state court on March 25 for allegedly falsifying business records. Prosecutors say Trump falsified records to conceal payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to bury her claims about an extramarital affair a decade earlier.

Trump on Monday asked New York state Judge Juan Merchan to delay the state trial until after the Supreme Court rules on his bid for immunity from federal election interference charges. Justices hear arguments in the case on April 25 but may not rule until June.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office didn’t immediately return a voicemail or email seeking comment about Trump’s request.

Trump is making the immunity appeal in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case involving the former president’s efforts to over turn the 2020 election result. Trump argues that he should be immune from prosecution for actions he took under his duties as president. That trial has been put on hold until the high court decides.

The Washington case is one of four criminal prosecutions Trump is facing, including a similar election case under state law in Georgia. Trump is also awaiting a trial date on federal charges in Florida for mishandling of classified records and obstructing efforts of government officials to retrieve those materials.

Read more: Supreme Court Immunity Case Jeopardizes Trump Trial Pre-Election

Trump’s lawyers in the New York case, Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche, argue that he is protected from the state charges as well because much of the evidence was gathered in 2017, when he was serving as president.

“An adjournment of the trial is appropriate to await further guidance from the Supreme Court, which should facilitate the appropriate application of the presidential immunity doctrine in this case to the evidence the people intend to offer at trial,” Trump’s lawyers said.

Prosecutors recently argued they should be permitted to offer evidence at trial concerning a “pressure campaign” by Trump in 2018 relating to Michael Cohen, who was Trump’s former lawyer and is scheduled to be the state’s star witness at the trial.

(Updates with Bragg not responding to request for comment in fourth paragraph. A previous version of the story was corrected to clarify the date the Supreme Court will hear arguments in Trump’s immunity appeal.)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

On the sly, Chinese chemists have eroded SA’s PGM industry
DM168

On the sly, Chinese chemists have eroded SA’s PGM industry
DA and Zuma’s MK party big winners; ANC and EFF flop, new Brenthurst survey finds
South Africa

DA and Zuma’s MK party big winners; ANC and EFF flop, new Brenthurst survey finds
Award-winning Karoo wool farmers win battle to have farms returned after government locked them out
South Africa

Award-winning Karoo wool farmers win battle to have farms returned after government locked them out
ANC members implicated in State Capture defy appeal to withdraw from electoral list
Maverick News

ANC members implicated in State Capture defy appeal to withdraw from electoral list
Farmer on horseback riding from Zimbabwe to Windhoek for reinstatement of the SADC Tribunal
Maverick News

Farmer on horseback riding from Zimbabwe to Windhoek for reinstatement of the SADC Tribunal

TOP READS IN SECTION

Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards
Newsdeck

Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards
Five of six missing skiers found dead in Switzerland, police say
Newsdeck

Five of six missing skiers found dead in Switzerland, police say
Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for 'Poor Things'
Newsdeck

Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for 'Poor Things'
I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
South Africa's ANC likely to lose parliamentary majority in May vote, survey shows
Newsdeck

South Africa's ANC likely to lose parliamentary majority in May vote, survey shows

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.