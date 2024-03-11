Trump Asks for Hush-Money Trial Delay Pending Ruling

Trump is scheduled to go on trial in New York state court on March 25 for allegedly falsifying business records. Prosecutors say Trump falsified records to conceal payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to bury her claims about an extramarital affair a decade earlier.

Trump on Monday asked New York state Judge Juan Merchan to delay the state trial until after the Supreme Court rules on his bid for immunity from federal election interference charges. Justices hear arguments in the case on April 25 but may not rule until June.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office didn’t immediately return a voicemail or email seeking comment about Trump’s request.

Trump is making the immunity appeal in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case involving the former president’s efforts to over turn the 2020 election result. Trump argues that he should be immune from prosecution for actions he took under his duties as president. That trial has been put on hold until the high court decides.

The Washington case is one of four criminal prosecutions Trump is facing, including a similar election case under state law in Georgia. Trump is also awaiting a trial date on federal charges in Florida for mishandling of classified records and obstructing efforts of government officials to retrieve those materials.

Read more: Supreme Court Immunity Case Jeopardizes Trump Trial Pre-Election

Trump’s lawyers in the New York case, Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche, argue that he is protected from the state charges as well because much of the evidence was gathered in 2017, when he was serving as president.

“An adjournment of the trial is appropriate to await further guidance from the Supreme Court, which should facilitate the appropriate application of the presidential immunity doctrine in this case to the evidence the people intend to offer at trial,” Trump’s lawyers said.

Prosecutors recently argued they should be permitted to offer evidence at trial concerning a “pressure campaign” by Trump in 2018 relating to Michael Cohen, who was Trump’s former lawyer and is scheduled to be the state’s star witness at the trial.

(Updates with Bragg not responding to request for comment in fourth paragraph. A previous version of the story was corrected to clarify the date the Supreme Court will hear arguments in Trump’s immunity appeal.)