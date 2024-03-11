The 96th Annual Academy Awards in pictures

Ariana Grande attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
(L-R) DJ Kiss and DJ M.O.S attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Osage Singers and Dancers attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Vanessa Hudgens attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Leah Lewis attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Liza Koshy attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Vanessa Hudgens attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Osage Singers and Dancers attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Erika Alexander attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Eugene Lee Yang attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
(L-R) Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
America Ferrera attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
(L-R) Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Ryan Gosling attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Colman Domingo and Lena Waithe attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Guillermo Rodriguez attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma Stone attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emily Blunt attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Ava DuVernay attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
David Oyelowo attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Ke Huy Quan attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Cynthia Erivo (C) attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Issa Rae attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Charlize Theron attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Becky G attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Carey Mulligan attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
(L-R) Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Zendaya attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Florence Pugh poses with fans during the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Michelle Yeoh attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
(L-R) Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Cara Jade Myers and Tatanka Means attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
(L-R) Clara Wong and Paul Giamatti attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Cillian Murphy (R) attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Sterling K. Brown attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Haley Kalil attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Martin Scorsese (C) attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Enzo Vogrincic attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Tim Robbins attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Laverne Cox attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Scott Evans attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Moses Bwayo attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Grace Linn attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Rita Moreno attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
(L-R) Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Eva Longoria attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
(L-R) Bobi Wine and Barbie Kyagulanyi attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)
(L-R) D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Quannah Chasinghorse attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Hailee Steinfeld attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
(L-R) Nate Parker and BIA attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Lena Waithe attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
(L-R) Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Danielle Brooks attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Dwayne Johnson attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)
William Belleau attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Xochitl Gomez attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)
Haley Kalil attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Regina King attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)
Cynthia Erivo attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Lupita Nyong’o attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)
Michelle Yeoh attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
(L-R) Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
(L-R) Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lawrence attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Carey Mulligan attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)
Zendaya attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
(L-R) Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)
Greta Gerwig attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Ian Boggs attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Kristy Sarah attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Kim Taylor-Coleman attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)
(L-R) Yannick Nézet-Séguin and guest attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
(L-R) Khaby Lame and Wendy Thembelihle Juel attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Shruti Ganguly (R) and guest attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Billie Eilish and America Ferrera attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., John Cena is seen backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy are seen backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. vi (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Robert Downey Jr. is seen backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Danny DeVito, Jennifer Lame, and Arnold Schwarzenegger are seen backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Al Pacino is seen backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan are seen backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Michelle Yeoh, Emma Stone, Sally Field and Jennifer Lawrence are seen backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Jimmy Kimmel is seen backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish are seen backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Best Actor winner Cillian Murphy is seen backstage with presenters Nicolas Cage, Matthew McConaughey and Forest Whitaker during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images) DM
Comments - Please login in order to comment.