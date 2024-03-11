Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Lula Summons Petrobras CEO Over Dividend Crisis

Lula Summons Petrobras CEO Over Dividend Crisis
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
By Bloomberg
11 Mar 2024
0

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will demand that Petrobras chief executive officer explains his handling of a dividends crisis that wiped out $11 billion of the state-owned oil company’s market value last week, as well its plans to accelerate investment projects he considers essential to boost Brazil’s economy.

Lula has a meeting with Jean Paul Prates at the presidential palace Monday afternoon, according to his official agenda. The gathering was called by the leftist president, who also invited Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, Chief of Staff Rui Costa and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira, according to different government officials.

The leftist leader will ask Prates why shareholders of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, were counting on the payment of extraordinary dividends even after he made it clear he wishes to invest oil profits into projects that can create jobs, one of the officials said. All of them spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are not public.

Read More: Lula Sets Up Petrobras Dividend Rejection, Roiling Markets

Lula wasn’t happy about Prates’s decision to abstain from voting against the dividends proposal, which was eventually rejected by a majority of board members appointed by the government, the official said. He was even less happy about the chief executive’s failure to bring a discussion about fuel prices to the company’s board, the person added. Since the presidential campaign, the leftist leader has said Petrobras shouldn’t be tracking international prices, but should take into account its domestic costs into its pricing policy.

Lula’s office didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

With his popularity dropping in opinion polls released last week, Lula is demanding that his ministers come up with a list of investment projects that can be accelerated to boost the economy. He considers Petrobras as a key part of his plan, and wants Prates to be on board, one of the officials said.

Another official said Prates intends to present an investment plan in the naval industry during the meeting.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

DA and Zuma’s MK party big winners; ANC and EFF flop, new Brenthurst survey finds
South Africa

DA and Zuma’s MK party big winners; ANC and EFF flop, new Brenthurst survey finds
On the sly, Chinese chemists have eroded SA’s PGM industry
Business Maverick

On the sly, Chinese chemists have eroded SA’s PGM industry
Award-winning Karoo wool farmers win battle to have farms returned after government locked them out
Maverick Citizen

Award-winning Karoo wool farmers win battle to have farms returned after government locked them out
Farmer on horseback riding from Zimbabwe to Windhoek for reinstatement of the SADC Tribunal
Maverick News

Farmer on horseback riding from Zimbabwe to Windhoek for reinstatement of the SADC Tribunal
BEE court wrangle — lawyers say racially skewed briefing patterns pose risk to judiciary
Maverick News

BEE court wrangle — lawyers say racially skewed briefing patterns pose risk to judiciary

TOP READS IN SECTION

Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards
Newsdeck

Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards
Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for 'Poor Things'
Newsdeck

Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for 'Poor Things'
Five of six missing skiers found dead in Switzerland, police say
Newsdeck

Five of six missing skiers found dead in Switzerland, police say
I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
South Africa's ANC likely to lose parliamentary majority in May vote, survey shows
Newsdeck

South Africa's ANC likely to lose parliamentary majority in May vote, survey shows

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.