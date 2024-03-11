Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards

Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards
epa11213027 Robert Downey Jr gestures after winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor during the 96th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 March 2024. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 23 categories. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
By Reuters
11 Mar 2024
0

LOS ANGELES, March 10 (Reuters) - The following is a complete list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, presented at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood.

BEST PICTURE

“Oppenheimer”

 

BEST ACTOR

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

 

BEST ACTRESS

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

 

BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

 

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“American Fiction”

 

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anatomy of a Fall”

 

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“The Boy and the Heron”

 

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

 

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

 

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“20 Days in Mariupol”

 

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“The Last Repair Shop”

 

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Oppenheimer”

 

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“What Was I Made For?,” “Barbie”

 

BEST SOUND

“The Zone of Interest”

 

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Poor Things”

 

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

 

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Oppenheimer”

 

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Poor Things”

 

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Poor Things”

 

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Godzilla Minus One”

 

BEST FILM EDITING

“Oppenheimer”

(Editing by Mary Milliken and Jonathan Oatis)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

On the sly, Chinese chemists have eroded SA’s PGM industry
DM168

On the sly, Chinese chemists have eroded SA’s PGM industry
DA and Zuma’s MK party big winners; ANC and EFF flop, new Brenthurst survey finds
South Africa

DA and Zuma’s MK party big winners; ANC and EFF flop, new Brenthurst survey finds
MK party’s 'mission impossible' to win votes to amend Constitution to re-elect Zuma as SA president
Maverick News

MK party’s 'mission impossible' to win votes to amend Constitution to re-elect Zuma as SA president
US is committed to deepening trade ties and investing in the South African economy
Op-eds

US is committed to deepening trade ties and investing in the South African economy
Zuma’s Zombies - the sycophants who paid a high price for their blind political loyalty to Msholozi
DM168

Zuma’s Zombies – the sycophants who paid a high price for their blind political loyalty to Msholozi

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Record Drought Imperils Food, Copper Output in Southern Africa
Newsdeck

Record Drought Imperils Food, Copper Output in Southern Africa
Billions Pour Into Nigeria as Tinubu’s Reforms Start to Pay Off
Newsdeck

Billions Pour Into Nigeria as Tinubu’s Reforms Start to Pay Off
Ukraine minister, responding to Pope Francis, says Kyiv will never raise white flag
Newsdeck

Ukraine minister, responding to Pope Francis, says Kyiv will never raise white flag
New species of Amazon anaconda, world's largest snake, discovered
Newsdeck

New species of Amazon anaconda, world's largest snake, discovered

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.