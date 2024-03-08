Newsdeck

Pravin Gordhan

South African public enterprises minister to retire after elections

South African public enterprises minister to retire after elections
Pravin Gordhan, South Africa's minister for public enterprises, during an interview in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Photographer: Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Reuters
08 Mar 2024
0

CAPE TOWN, March 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, will retire after this year's general elections on May 29, he told Reuters on Friday.

Gordhan oversees state entities including struggling power utility Eskom and logistics firm Transnet, whose poor performances have dragged down economic growth in Africa’s most industrialised economy.

An anti-apartheid veteran, he has been in politics since the beginning of South Africa’s democracy and previously served as finance minister.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Mark Potter)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ANC’s Gigaba, Mahlobo, Kodwa, and Frolick recommended for Parliamentary list chop amid NEC objections
Maverick News

ANC’s Gigaba, Mahlobo, Kodwa, and Frolick recommended for Parliamentary list chop amid NEC objections
Joshlin’s mother, three others in dock, police ‘a step closer’ to finding her
Maverick News

Joshlin’s mother, three others in dock, police ‘a step closer’ to finding her
Money-washing machine: The hunt for Howie Baker’s billions
Maverick News

Money-washing machine: The hunt for Howie Baker’s billions
Homemark admits its zappers' lights don’t kill mozzies
South Africa

Homemark admits its zappers' lights don’t kill mozzies
Former mayor Mpho Phalatse shares lessons from Joburg’s most self-destructive coalition
Maverick News

Former mayor Mpho Phalatse shares lessons from Joburg’s most self-destructive coalition

TOP READS IN SECTION

New York to deploy 750 National Guard soldiers to check bags on subway
Newsdeck

New York to deploy 750 National Guard soldiers to check bags on subway
Plastic lodged in arteries may be linked to higher risk of heart disease and death
Newsdeck

Plastic lodged in arteries may be linked to higher risk of heart disease and death
New species of Amazon anaconda, world's largest snake, discovered
Newsdeck

New species of Amazon anaconda, world's largest snake, discovered
Three killed in first fatal Houthi attack on Red Sea shipping, CENTCOM says
Newsdeck

Three killed in first fatal Houthi attack on Red Sea shipping, CENTCOM says
Biden to Direct Military to Build Gaza Port to Deliver Aid
Newsdeck

Biden to Direct Military to Build Gaza Port to Deliver Aid

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.