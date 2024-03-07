US Trade Deficit Widens to Largest Since April on Higher Imports

The value of imports rose 1.1% to the highest level in a year, led by capital goods and motor vehicles. Exports edged up 0.1%. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

The outlook for trade is marked by various cross currents. The progress companies made last year getting inventories more in line with sales could lead to a pickup in demand for imports. At the same time, sluggish overseas economies risk restraining US sales to overseas customers even the dollar retreats from last year’s high.

On an inflation-adjusted basis, the merchandise trade deficit increased to a three-month high of $86 billion in January. Prior to the current report, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow forecast showed trade having little impact on first-quarter growth.

