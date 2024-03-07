DM168

DM168

DM168: Here to defend the truth in the Eastern Cape

DM168: Here to defend the truth in the Eastern Cape
By Heather Robertson
07 Mar 2024
0

The newspaper industry worldwide has been imploding due to digitisation and the loss of advertising revenue to global platforms like Google, Facebook, and other search and social media platforms.

Four years ago during the height of Covid, we launched Daily Maverick 168, a national weekly newspaper, which I edit. The national paper has grown steadily, with a footprint of over 10,000 copies across South Africa. 

Our Eastern Cape senior correspondent Estelle Ellis keeps you informed and inspired by exposing stories of injustice and poor service delivery as well as stories of hope, profiling Eastern Cape people who are making a difference. 

Our food editor Tony Jackman shares recipes and the best of local and global cuisine trends from Cradock. Our travel writers, Chris Marais and Julienne du Toit, explore the wonders of the Karoo while our Things to Do, Places to Go editor Christina Makochieng gives you a wide range of leisure and entertainment activities from her desk in Gqeberha. 

These journalists are part of the Daily Maverick team of accomplished writers from all over South Africa who brought you the Gupta leaks and other explosive investigations, insightful analysis and side-splitting satire. 

DM168 is available every Saturday, but some areas are only served on Sunday, at retail stores throughout the Eastern Cape and Garden Route. Please support journalism in South Africa and the Eastern Cape by purchasing our newspaper in store, or subscribing and having a copy delivered to your door.

These are the major outlets in the Eastern Cape that stock DM168 on a regular basis:

Should you not be able to find a DM168 at your local Exclusive Books, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Spar, Checkers, Airport stores and airport lounges, other book stores and garage forecourts, please email us on [email protected]. DM

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa defends Zondo appointment despite dismal showing in JSC process
Maverick News

Ramaphosa defends Zondo appointment despite dismal showing in JSC process
Confidentiality is not secrecy, says Gordhan, after MPs fall in line to keep mum on SAA deal
Maverick News

Confidentiality is not secrecy, says Gordhan, after MPs fall in line to keep mum on SAA deal
Once again at the centre of pre-election attention — the ANC’s electoral lists
Maverick News

Once again at the centre of pre-election attention — the ANC’s electoral lists
Cat and mouse — Gold export dealer suspected of tax offences loses search and seizure court appeal 
Maverick News

Cat and mouse — Gold export dealer suspected of tax offences loses search and seizure court appeal 
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
Business Maverick

Cartoon Thursday with Rico

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cowboys and Crooks – Violent mafias are holding Richards Bay industry to ransom
DM168

Cowboys and Crooks – Violent mafias are holding Richards Bay industry to ransom
Ancient adventures — discovering early Earth on a trip to the Makhonjwa Mountains
DM168

Ancient adventures — discovering early Earth on a trip to the Makhonjwa Mountains
Depths of despair — winning images capture the vanishing mystery of the deep sea
DM168

Depths of despair — winning images capture the vanishing mystery of the deep sea
Endless nightmare for ‘stateless’ mother after Home Affairs ID crackdown puts her life in limbo
DM168

Endless nightmare for ‘stateless’ mother after Home Affairs ID crackdown puts her life in limbo
Human geography study shows how to fix apartheid legacy in SA universities 
DM168

Human geography study shows how to fix apartheid legacy in SA universities 

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

home delivery

Say hello to DM168 home delivery

Get your favourite newspaper delivered to your doorstep every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Get DM168 delivered to your door

Subscribe to DM168 home delivery and get your favourite newspaper delivered every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Subscribe Now→

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.