Business Maverick

Business Maverick

China slams US for ‘monopolising’ tech as Biden urges more curbs

China slams US for ‘monopolising’ tech as Biden urges more curbs
A semiconductor board in Seongnam, South Korea, on Wednesday, 25 November 2020. The Chinese foreign minister has blasted US trade policies and accused it of suppressing China’s development, as the Biden administration is said to be pressing allies to further tighten restrictions on China’s access to semiconductor technology. (Photo: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
07 Mar 2024
0

The Chinese foreign minister blasted US trade policies and accused it of suppressing China’s development, as the Biden administration is said to be pressing allies to further tighten restrictions on China’s access to semiconductor technology.

“It only wants itself to prosper, but denies other countries legitimate development, where is international fairness? If it persistently monopolises the high end of the value chain, and keeps China at the low end, where is fairness and competition?” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday. He was responding to a question about US-China relations at a news briefing on the sidelines of an annual meeting of the National People’s Congress, the country’s parliament.

Wang’s remarks highlight tensions between the world’s two biggest economies even as Beijing and Washington seek to stablise ties.

The US government is pressing the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea and Japan to further tighten restrictions on China’s access to semiconductor technology, a controversial effort that’s drawing resistance in some countries, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.

A member of the 24-seat Politburo, Wang retook the role after Qin Gang was ousted in July without explanation. 

In his press conference last year, Qin warned that soaring US-China tensions risked blowing past any guardrails in the relationship. That briefing came just weeks after an alleged Chinese spy balloon derailed what was then a nascent rapprochement.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cowboys and Crooks – Violent mafias are holding Richards Bay industry to ransom
Business Maverick

Cowboys and Crooks – Violent mafias are holding Richards Bay industry to ransom
Sasfin’s existential can of worms and the risk to other banks
Business Maverick

Sasfin’s existential can of worms and the risk to other banks
State green light on lower airport tariff hikes could jeopardise Acsa's return to profitability
Business Maverick

State green light on lower airport tariff hikes could jeopardise Acsa's return to profitability
After the Bell: SA’s 2024 election will be both crucially important and inconsequential
Business Maverick

After the Bell: SA’s 2024 election will be both crucially important and inconsequential
Israel sells $8bn of bonds in return to global markets
Business Maverick

Israel sells $8bn of bonds in return to global markets

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.