China slams US for ‘monopolising’ tech as Biden urges more curbs

A semiconductor board in Seongnam, South Korea, on Wednesday, 25 November 2020. The Chinese foreign minister has blasted US trade policies and accused it of suppressing China’s development, as the Biden administration is said to be pressing allies to further tighten restrictions on China’s access to semiconductor technology. (Photo: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg)

“It only wants itself to prosper, but denies other countries legitimate development, where is international fairness? If it persistently monopolises the high end of the value chain, and keeps China at the low end, where is fairness and competition?” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday. He was responding to a question about US-China relations at a news briefing on the sidelines of an annual meeting of the National People’s Congress, the country’s parliament.

Wang’s remarks highlight tensions between the world’s two biggest economies even as Beijing and Washington seek to stablise ties.

The US government is pressing the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea and Japan to further tighten restrictions on China’s access to semiconductor technology, a controversial effort that’s drawing resistance in some countries, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.

A member of the 24-seat Politburo, Wang retook the role after Qin Gang was ousted in July without explanation.

In his press conference last year, Qin warned that soaring US-China tensions risked blowing past any guardrails in the relationship. That briefing came just weeks after an alleged Chinese spy balloon derailed what was then a nascent rapprochement.