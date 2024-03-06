Business Maverick

Business Maverick

‘My mom texted me’: Bitcoin’s comeback energises long-time proponents

‘My mom texted me’: Bitcoin’s comeback energises long-time proponents
A Bitcoin logo in the window of a cryptocurrency exchange office in Prague, Czech Republic, on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (Photo: Milan Jaros/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
06 Mar 2024
0

From Wall Street to main street, the sudden comeback of Bitcoin is energising investors big and small. Bitcoin briefly topped $69,000 on Tuesday, surpassing the all-time peak it achieved in late 2021.

The biggest digital currency is back in the spotlight with the crypto industry persevering through two years of bankruptcies, lawsuits, and criminal scandals. 

For Anthony Scaramucci, this moment is not yet time to celebrate. The SkyBridge Capital founder said he was at a Starbucks drinking coffee Tuesday morning when he got the notification on bitcoin breaking the previous all-time-high. 

“I’ve been humbled by life. I’ve been humbled by markets,” he said. “The industry is back. I don’t think it’s going to be a straight line up.”

It’s a stark contrast from more than two years ago, when crypto exchange FTX collapsed and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, a one-time business partner of Scaramucci, faced criminal charges.  

“If you were sitting with me in February 2023, I needed oxygen. I was on the ground. The company was getting hit — the problem with FTX. I had a very large position in bitcoin that was getting crushed, and I was literally having the worst year of my career,” Scaramucci recounted the episode to Bloomberg in an interview in February. 

Still, Skybridge held onto its bitcoin holdings, as well as Ether and Solana.  

Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, at the Hope Global Forums annual meeting in Atlanta in December.

Other crypto hedge funds that suffered from FTX’s failure are also making a comeback. Greg Moritz, co-founder and chief operating officer at Alt Tab Capital, said it was “a moment of joy” when bitcoin hit its all-time high on Tuesday. 

Alt Tab had 2% of its assets stuck on FTX. But betting on a confluence of factors that’d boost crypto price, Moritz started to increase the fund’s bitcoin and altcoin positions about four months ago.

“It absolutely required a lot of patience,” he said from his home office in Atlanta. “Even in the most depressing days of the bear market, the best you could do is to safeguard your capital as best as you can and then go and have a stiff drink and realise it will be better in a month or a year.” 

The breakout of bitcoin this year also drew renewed interests from mom-and-pop investors.

 “I’m just happy to see my Telegram chats lighting up, my friends sending me texts asking what to buy again, and my mom texting me to ask if bitcoin is doing well because she saw it on TV,” said Chris Newhouse, an Atlanta-based DeFi analyst at Cumberland Labs. 

Read more: Bitcoin Faces ‘Sell-the-News’ Moment After Setting Record High

Jakob Paulsen, a 27-year-old investor in Amsterdam who first got into crypto in 2019, said he would still like to buy more bitcoin. “I feel kinda bummed out,” he said. “When a price rises, it’s nice to see the portfolio grow, but it’s sad to know that you probably might not be able to buy as much for cheaper prices.”

Matthias Barva, a retail crypto investor based in Norway, expects to see a “correction, and another correction” of the bitcoin price. “There will be some euphoria in the market, but this is really not what we are waiting for,” Barva said. He hopes ultimately that the bitcoin ecosystem will grow and there will be more adoptions of non-centralized wallets around the world. 

Michael Terpin, a crypto investor since 2013 who bought his first bitcoin when it was $120, said he’s holding onto his tokens, in anticipation of what he called a “potential super cycle,” in part driven by an upcoming reduction in bitcoin’s supply growth known as the halving that is adding to the renewed optimism. 

He’s ready for celebrations at an event later on Tuesday in Los Angeles. “I open a bottle of champagne at every halving and every all-time high,” he said.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Friendless in Fancourt — Billionaire Hasso Plattner ordered to reinstate three terminated golf course memberships
Maverick News

Friendless in Fancourt — Billionaire Hasso Plattner ordered to reinstate three terminated golf course memberships
‘Terrible and inhumane’ — fake news in continued search for Joslin Smith condemned
Maverick News

‘Terrible and inhumane’ — fake news in continued search for Joslin Smith condemned
Apartheid destruction of Zimbabwe's air force: 1982 Thornhill mystery solved
Op-eds

Apartheid destruction of Zimbabwe's air force: 1982 Thornhill mystery solved
IEC must act urgently against threats of electoral violence in SA
South Africa

IEC must act urgently against threats of electoral violence in SA
Cape Town’s iconic cycle tour geared to host 30,000 riders in perfect weather
South Africa

Cape Town’s iconic cycle tour geared to host 30,000 riders in perfect weather

TOP READS IN SECTION

Sasfin’s existential can of worms and the risk to other banks
Maverick News

Sasfin’s existential can of worms and the risk to other banks
Cowboys and Crooks – Violent mafias are holding Richards Bay industry to ransom
DM168

Cowboys and Crooks – Violent mafias are holding Richards Bay industry to ransom
Reviving Mpumalanga rivers — tiny fish return to waters left lifeless by illegal mining
DM168

Reviving Mpumalanga rivers — tiny fish return to waters left lifeless by illegal mining
Amcu jolted the ANC’s union ally in the mines, but its new Labour Party will likely struggle at the polls
Business Maverick

Amcu jolted the ANC’s union ally in the mines, but its new Labour Party will likely struggle at the polls
After the Bell: Shock findings (not) — Eskom’s management structure is a mess
South Africa

After the Bell: Shock findings (not) — Eskom’s management structure is a mess

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.