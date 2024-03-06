In January, Sthembiso Mdlalose confessed before the commission of inquiry investigating the Marshalltown fire of 31 August 2023 that he started the fire, which killed 76 people and injured 86 others, to cover up a murder. He made the same confession to a magistrate.

He said he strangled and set alight a man who had been brought to the ground floor of the building at 80 Albert Street, Marshalltown and started the fire to cover up the murder.

He claimed there had been more bodies in the building before the fire.

Mdlalose’s version was seemingly corroborated by some of the victims’ testimony heard before the commission chaired by Justice Sisi Khampepe.

However, on Wednesday, Mdlalose (29), who was appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court, said he would retract his confession and plead not guilty.

Mdlalose’s legal representative, Dumisani Mabunda, said his client would plead not guilty as he had been misinformed.

Mabunda said following Mdlalose’s retraction of his confession and intention to plead not guilty, the State would have to complete the preparation of the case docket and provide it to the defence.

Mabunda said that when Mdlalose confessed, he did not have a legal representative.

Mdlalose abandoned his bail application in early February.

The case was postponed to 22 March. DM